Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, Visual Arts Society keeping galleries fresh and enticing
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has partnered with the Visual Arts Society to bring the “Art We Love” exhibit right here to town. Carol Fox says the Visual Arts Society is a local nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to local students and is made up of local artists. Fox shares she’s excited to join the Arts Council to promote visual art and the area’s hidden talent.
KBTX.com
Texas Cinderella Pageant encourages girls to be poised, passionate and selfless
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re interested in getting your child or yourself into pageantry, there’s a great opportunity coming up. The Texas Cinderella Pageant is for babies all the way up to 29-year-olds. Cortney James with Cinderella says people should sign up because it’s a great system....
KBTX.com
Gearing up for 11th Annual H.Y.P.E. Career Expo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year marks the 11th year of helping Brazos Valley juniors and seniors prepare for their futures at the H.Y.P.E. Career Expo. High school students get the opportunity to explore a variety of local career and educational opportunities. Students can visit over 60 businesses that represent the...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local Hindu temple is upping security after a burglary left the congregants feeling violated. “There was a sense of invasion, that sense of loss of privacy when something like this happened to us,” Srinivasa Sunkari, a Board member for the Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple said.
KBTX.com
Weekend starts damp as the next cold front blows through
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Weekend plans? The next cold front to reach the area will get here early Saturday. This weather system is also bringing with it a chance for scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. However, the rainfall totals will be small across most of the region. Almost all of the rain will develop and fall to the east over far Southeast Texas and Loisiana.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Pets with a Purpose spreads joy with pup-friendly visits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The love of an animal has the power to make anyone’s heart smile. Aggieland Pets with a Purpose works to spread that joy no matter the circumstances. President of Aggieland Pets with a Purpose Kit Darling says the organization puts on events that help people feel better. She says there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the pets putting a smile on someone’s face.
KBTX.com
Sam Houston State University students attend gubernatorial inauguration
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas Governor Greg Abbott took his oath of office Tuesday afternoon several Sam Houston State University students had the opportunity to watch it in person. The SHSU students who attended the gubernatorial inauguration were there for what Sam Houston State University Political Science Professor and...
KBTX.com
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offering free emergency care for veterans
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans across the country are now able to get the necessary care they need, including mental health. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday that they will pay for or reimburse emergency care for certain veterans and individuals. Veterans in the Brazos Valley hope that...
Comments / 0