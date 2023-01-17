PALO CEDRO, Calif. — — There are sunny skies over much of the Northstate, but the damage done by recent storms has hurt some local businesses. Norms is a scratch kitchen restaurant located in the heart of Palo Cedro. They usually open their doors at 5 p.m. but Chef Michael Schoonover said after being hit repeatedly by California’s storms, they had to close their doors for more than two weeks.

PALO CEDRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO