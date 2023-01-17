Read full article on original website
Monterey man faces life sentence after he's convicted of causing death while evading police
MONTEREY (CBS SF) – A judge found a Monterey man guilty of several felony charges after he crashed his car and killed his passenger while trying to evade police last February, the Monterey County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday.Judge Jennifer O'Keefe found 34-year-old Monterey resident Nicholas Howder guilty of evading a peace officer causing death, evading a peace officer against traffic, evading an officer with willful disregard, vehicular manslaughter, and driving on a suspended license. The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 16 of last year, when a Salinas police officer attempted to pull Howder over for driving a possibly...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest man form Watsonville wanted for attempted murder
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Santa Cruz have located a wanted suspect Wednesday that stemmed from a stabbing investigation that left a victim in critical condition back on Jan. 10. According to detectives, they identified Danis Valle Miranda, 28, as the suspect and put out a warrant out...
22-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says
A 22-year-old woman from San Jose has died after a head-on crash in Merced County Thursday morning.
Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student
San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday night, The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Corey Struve-Talbott on multiple charges, including public intoxication and resisting arrest. Struve-Talbott is a known YouTube influencer whose channel Trav and Cor has over six million subscribers. Deputies got called to the 1500 block of Palmerio Way in Pebble Beach to The post Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Drones fly over Salinas River near San Miguel in search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office say they have spent the past 10 days combing through the miles-long Salinas River in hopes of finally locating missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel. Video Player: Brother of Missing Kyle Doan speaks.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department looking for suspected shooter
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a non-deadly shooting in south county Monday afternoon. According to Ashley Keehn, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, Shaun Gallagher, 36, is accused of shooting a person who was able to take themselves to the hospital. The shooting took place in the area of Mar Monte Avenue and Highway 1.
Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Teacher arrested after mom finds ‘inappropriate’ texts on teen’s phone, CA police say
A San Jose mother’s discovery of “inappropriate” texts from a former teacher on her 17-year-old daughter’s phone led to his arrest, California police reported. The mom reported the texts on Jan. 9 to police, which investigated and found the teacher had sexually assaulted the teen while she attended Silver Creek High School, a San Jose police news release said.
benitolink.com
Hollister woman dies in two-vehicle collision
California Highway Patrol announced a 37-year-old Hollister woman died Jan. 14 in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 156 near San Juan Bautista. CHP said that around 7 a.m. the woman was traveling eastbound, west of Monterey Street, and lost control because of unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions. It added her vehicle, a 2019 Honda Civic, veered across the #2 (fast) lane and south asphalt shoulder and the front of her car hit the guardrail. Then, the Civic was redirected back into eastbound lanes where it impacted the front of a 2011 Honda Civic.
sanbenito.com
Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Jan. 17, 2023, 1:57 p.m.-The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a south Santa Cruz County shooting Tuesday. Shaun Gallagher, 36, is wanted for a shooting that resulted in a shooting victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Shelter in place issued for The post Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police ID Suspect in New Year's Day Fatal Shooting
San Jose police on Tuesday identified the suspect in a New Year's Day fatal shooting, the city's first homicide of 2023, the police department said. Henry Livingston, 58, of San Jose was arrested Jan. 10, a day after the victim succumbed to his injuries, police said. Livingston remains in custody on suspicion of homicide.
Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Sheriff's Office announces lifted evacuation warnings in the Salinas and Pajaro rivers
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office lifted all remaining evacuation warnings, Thursday afternoon. Video Player: Pajaro business owners can finally open their doors after a week of being under mandatory evacuation. Officials say that evacuation warnings along both Salinas River and Pajaro River were in effect...
KSBW.com
Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
Harden Middle School off lockdown after hoax weapon report
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Harden Middle School was on a brief lockdown Wednesday after reports of a weapon on campus proved untrue. Salinas Police said no weapon was found, but they responded to the school Wednesday morning. A Salinas Union High School District spokesperson also said an on-campus weapon report was a hoax. The school district The post Harden Middle School off lockdown after hoax weapon report appeared first on KION546.
Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
