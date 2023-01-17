California Highway Patrol announced a 37-year-old Hollister woman died Jan. 14 in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 156 near San Juan Bautista. CHP said that around 7 a.m. the woman was traveling eastbound, west of Monterey Street, and lost control because of unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions. It added her vehicle, a 2019 Honda Civic, veered across the #2 (fast) lane and south asphalt shoulder and the front of her car hit the guardrail. Then, the Civic was redirected back into eastbound lanes where it impacted the front of a 2011 Honda Civic.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO