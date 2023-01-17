Read full article on original website
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"
Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed
Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
Andy Murray left fuming as he's not allowed to use toilet during five-set marathon at Australian Open
Andy Murray was left fuming after he was denied a chance to go to the toilet in the middle of his five-set marathon against Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.
Andy Murray's greatest wins after seeing off Berrettini in Australian Open
Given his advancing years, his fitness concerns and the level of opponent in Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, it goes down as one of Murray's finest victories of a stunning career.
Australian Open lookahead: Amazing Andy back in action
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Andy Murray will try to overcome whatever lingering exhaustion he might have after two five-set matches and more than 10 hours of action at the Australian Open when he plays Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the fourth round. Murray played the longest match of his career to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis across 5 hours, 45 minutes in the second round. That came after a match that lasted nearly 5 hours in the first round. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park. He is bidding to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam event for the first time since Wimbledon in 2017. The 35-year-old Murray had a metal hip inserted in 2019. Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will test out his sore hamstring when he plays 27th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. Djokovic is 9-1 for his career against Dimitrov. Djokovic would equal Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles if he wins the Australian Open. No. 4 Caroline Garcia and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka are among the women in third-round action as Week 1 comes to a close.
2023 Australian Open Day Four Schedule featuring Djokovic, Zverev, Fritz and Kokkinakis v Murray
The 2023 Australian Open continues with a packed day four that will see Andy Murray take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in an excellent matchup that will be the most interesting one of the day. Besides that match we'll see plenty of other interesting matchup but the one between Kokkinakis and Murray...
Andy Murray Is the Australian Open's Unexpected Marathon Man
The three-time major champion has gutted out two surprising victories and played more than 10 hours of tennis en route to the third round. How much further can he go?. Jon Wertheim: This marks the fourth anniversary of Andy Murray's quasi-retirement. His cheerful exit from the 2019 Australian Open, when the tournament went so far as to produce a farewell video, well…how silly that looks today. Murray never formally retired. He underwent a hip resurfacing procedure and struggled to return. But now, four years later, he’s still going. He won a first round match that spanned nearly five hours. And now he’s managed to outdo himself in the second round, looking more like the player who once became number one than the 35 year-old father of four with a metal hip.
Australian Open boss defends schedule after Andy Murray’s 4am finish
Australian Open chief Craig Tiley has responded to criticism from Andy Murray after his marathon contest against Thanasi Kokkinakis finished at 4am, insisting there is “no need” to alter the tournament schedule despite the third latest match in tennis history.Murray fought from two sets down to defeat Kokkinakis in an epic battle on Thursday, in what was the longest match of the 35-year-old’s career at five hours and 45 minutes. However, the fact that the match did not start until after 10pm in Melbourne and then continued into the early hours was criticised by Murray, who called the situation...
Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open
Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
