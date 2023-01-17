Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Boys Fishing Off Grandma’s Minnesota Lake Dock Films Muskie Devouring a Muskrat in Wild 2017 Video
Two young boys caught a rare moment on camera while fishing a few summers ago when they spotted a muskie devouring a massive muskrat. The clip went viral that year, and it is still so popular that it’s having a second round of fame right now. The boys, Tyler,...
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Clouded leopard found after escaping habitat at Dallas Zoo
UPDATE 1.13.2023: A clouded leopard named Nova who escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo was found after a day of searching by both zoo officials and the Dallas Police Department. Zoo officials said Nova is unharmed and under evaluation by their veterinary staff. She was found near her original habitat just after 5 p.m. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 20-25 pound clouded leopard named Nova from the Dallas Zoo. "When we initially responded to the location on a report of a missing clouded leopard, we first dispatched our SWAT officers out...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
‘Doing what he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak
The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.A family...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Wild Polar Bear Cub Captured and Moved to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision: 'Best Course of Action'
Wildlife officials found the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed the solar bear exhibiting comfort around humans A polar bear cub found alone near a populated area in Alaska has been captured by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and sent to the Alaska Zoo after showing signs of being comfortable around humans. According to a press release from the agency, the decision was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of...
natureworldnews.com
Frozen Rabbit Carcass Saved the Life of a Daring Ice Skater in Alaska
A brave and daring ice skater in Alaska who was visiting a tourist attraction fell through the ice, but she managed to save herself by using a frozen rabbit carcass. In late November, Kelsey Haas who lives in Homer was skating with a group of people in the Grewingk Glacier.
World's Oldest Person Maria Branyas Did This Until She Was 108 Years Old
American-born Spaniard Maria Branyas Morera, aged 115 years and 320 days old, became the world's oldest person following the death of the previous title holder.
America’s ‘most famous inbred’ family The Whittakers’ complicated family tree revealed
THE complicated lineage of a family dubbed the most inbred in America has been revealed after a filmmaker documented their lives. Mark Laita first stayed with the Whittaker family in 2004, but after reuniting with them in 2020, details about their lineage became clearer. The family is currently comprised of...
Homeowner finds ‘super chill’ black bear named ‘Marty’ hibernating under his deck
If Goldilocks was allowed to do it, a bear should be given the same chance. One seems to have tried just that at one Connecticut family’s home.
Watch: Florida family rescues dog stuck in a frozen lake in Canada
Video shows the De Anda family trying different ways to pull the dog “Snowball” out of the icy water.
Adorable giant panda excitedly somersaults around enclosure in south China zoo
Adorable footage shows a giant panda excitedly doing somersaults around its enclosure in a south China zoo.The video shows the animal rolling around the edge of its pen whilst clutching multiple bamboo shoots.Visitors watch on as the bear leaves a trail of leaves and branches behind it.The footage was shot at a zoo in Guangzhou, China, where giant pandas serve as the national animal.The species, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is native to southwest China.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionMore than 40 endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in BaliAmazon to ‘cut ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after his email apology to Harry and Meghan
If You See Tree Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake, Stay Away
There are lots of reasons you, your children, or even your dog might head out onto a lake in the winter. Ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or even just going for a walk are all great reasons to head out onto one of Minnesota's thousands of frozen lakes.
Meet the World's Oldest Dog! Spike Is a 23-Year-Old Chihuahua Who Loves Baths and Doritos
Spike, 23, took the Guinness World Record honors on Thursday, the organization announced, unseating Gino, a 22-year-old dog who received the title in 2022 Rita Kimball's pet is a Doritos-loving, porch-napping chihuahua — and he just so happens to be the newly crowned world's oldest dog! The 23-year-old rescue pup named Spike earned the Guinness World Records title of World's Oldest Living Dog on Thursday, the organization announced, displacing previous title holder Gino, a 22-year-old mixed breed pup from Los Angeles. "Most of our family knew that Spike was...
Man Celebrating Anniversary at Mexican Resort Fell to Death, Say Officials — But Family Suspects Foul Play
Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 on his one-year wedding anniversary Family and friends of Elliot Blair, a beloved California public defender, are searching for answers after the man's untimely death while vacationing in Mexico over the weekend. Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 — his one-year-wedding anniversary — at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico. He was there to celebrate his anniversary with his wife Kim Williams. Mexican officials...
Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose After Three Years Of Searching
What is this, Narnia? Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon. This throwback to this 2017 video that perfectly encapsulates one of those experiences. According to The Washington Post, nature lover Hans Nilsson chased […] The post Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose After Three Years Of Searching first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Caught in Indiana
The state of Indiana is beautiful and filled with lots to see. It’s exciting and also known as the “Racing Capital of the World”. While it’s known for its Indy races, you can also find some fascinating forests with animals like whitetail deer. Indiana was the 19th state added to the United States. It was also Abraham Lincoln’s childhood home. When you visit this stunning state, you won’t run out of things to see and do. Indiana also has a healthy whitetail deer population, and although they run from the sight of humans, you can still spot them while on walks.
People
385K+
Followers
66K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0