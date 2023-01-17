Valparaiso Police say Valparaiso High School is in “Lockout” status while investigating an ongoing situation. The police department said all students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured. Students are safe and under no immediate threat, police said, and local authorities, including the Valparaiso Police Department, are coordinating with Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso High School Administrators to determine appropriate next steps. “Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved. More communication will come as more information is available,” police said, and asked the community to continue to follow the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO