Saint Joseph Health System awards scholarships to IU South Bend nursing students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System has unveiled a new scholarship program!. Saint Joe awarded six students studying nursing at IU South Bend on Thursday. Following graduation, the scholarship winners will commit to working for Saint Joseph Health System for a year. “This is really supporting the...
WNDU
St. Joseph High School junior joins school board
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One of Michigan’s future problem solvers is getting an early start!. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, St. Joseph High School Junior Anecia Galvin is now serving on the school board!. She’s now a non-voting member, but will be a voice for...
WNDU
Bill would require Indiana high schoolers to learn financial literacy to graduate
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/WTHR) - A new bill would require Indiana high schoolers to gain some “real world” financial knowledge in order to graduate. Our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says Senate Bill 35 would require Indiana high school students to pass a financial literacy course before they could get their diploma.
WISH-TV
Indiana bill could impact LGTBQ students’ requests to change pronouns
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an education bill that would impact LGBTQ students. “The only things that schools should be worried about is making sure that students feel safe and listened to and actively engaged in being able to learn in the classroom,” Elazia Davison, a student at BELIEVE Circle City High School, said.
WNDU
Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment. The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings. “After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is...
WNDU
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s more than one way for an employer to terminate an employee, and the way a South Bend teacher lost her job six years ago has earned her $600,000 in damages. In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on...
WNDU
Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Community Roar Initiative was created to help residents and parents of Benton Harbor Area Schools, to stay connected and receive educational assistance. “So, what we were finding that it was very difficult for some families to get to the schools when we have the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
indiana105.com
Police Report Valparaiso High School in Lockout Status
Valparaiso Police say Valparaiso High School is in “Lockout” status while investigating an ongoing situation. The police department said all students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured. Students are safe and under no immediate threat, police said, and local authorities, including the Valparaiso Police Department, are coordinating with Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso High School Administrators to determine appropriate next steps. “Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved. More communication will come as more information is available,” police said, and asked the community to continue to follow the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.
WNDU
Berrien Springs head football coach Elliot Uzelac stepping away from program
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs head football coach Elliot Uzelac will step away from the Shamrocks program. The 81-year-old has spent his whole life coaching football at every level — high school, college, and the NFL. Uzelac began coaching at the high school level as an assistant...
goshen.edu
Millsaps named new executive director of the college’s Center for Community Engagement
Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced Cyneatha Millsaps will be the new executive director for the college’s Center for Community Engagement. Her new role began January 1, 2023. “I am very pleased to have Cyneatha Millsaps in this leadership role for the Center for Community Engagement. Our Center combines...
WNDU
Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties. The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
WNDU
Desmont Upchurch announces candidacy for South Bend mayor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Auditor candidate Desmont Upchurch has announced his mayoral bid for the city of South Bend. Upchurch is a 20-year U.S. Army Veteran, who announced his intention to run against incumbent Democrat James Mueller in the race for mayor on Tuesday. “I’ve done...
WNDU
Bill aims to codify the ‘breaded tenderloin’ as official state sandwich
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - At least one hungry Hoosier is working hard to correct what must be a loophole!. State Senator Andy Zay is introducing Senate Bill 322. It would codify something near and dear to many of our hearts... and tastebuds!. That’s right; it would designate the breaded tenderloin...
WNDU
Michiana Right to Life to host annual march in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right to Life Michiana is hosting its annual march!. “March for Life” will take place on Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. at “The Hall” on Washington Street. The rally will feature local pastors and faith leaders. The march will go through downtown...
95.3 MNC
Republican candidate announces for Mayor of South Bend
Candidate for St. Joseph County Auditor Desmont Upchurch has announced a bid to become Mayor of South Bend. Upchurch, a Republican, announced his run on his Facebook page Tuesday evening. The 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army said “South Bend is a great city, but we must understand that there is more work that we can do to make our city a much better place.” He adds that the city needs to address mental health and find ways to reduce gun violence. Those tasks will require leadership, which he believes he can offer.
WNDU
How women can defend themselves in dire situations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman’s story has been circulating on social media after she was sexually assaulted and robbed outside of University Park Mall last Sunday. While the incident happened in Mishawaka, the South Bend Police Department agreed to talk with 16 News Now about ways...
WNDU
School districts in southwest Michigan to receive funding to hire school resource officers
(WNDU) - Several school districts in southwest Michigan will receive funding to hire school resource officers as part of a statewide program announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday. $25 million will go toward these school resource officer hires for the next three years and will help protect over 334,000...
WNDU
Older residents invited to hear South Bend’s transit plan as part of AARP session
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend, along with St. Joe County, invites older residents of the community to a listening session for the AARP Age-Friendly Initiative. It’s happening this Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joe County Public Library in...
