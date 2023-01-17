ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

St. Joseph High School junior joins school board

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One of Michigan’s future problem solvers is getting an early start!. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, St. Joseph High School Junior Anecia Galvin is now serving on the school board!. She’s now a non-voting member, but will be a voice for...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WISH-TV

Indiana bill could impact LGTBQ students’ requests to change pronouns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an education bill that would impact LGBTQ students. “The only things that schools should be worried about is making sure that students feel safe and listened to and actively engaged in being able to learn in the classroom,” Elazia Davison, a student at BELIEVE Circle City High School, said.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment. The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings. “After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Community Roar Initiative was created to help residents and parents of Benton Harbor Area Schools, to stay connected and receive educational assistance. “So, what we were finding that it was very difficult for some families to get to the schools when we have the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
indiana105.com

Police Report Valparaiso High School in Lockout Status

Valparaiso Police say Valparaiso High School is in “Lockout” status while investigating an ongoing situation. The police department said all students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured. Students are safe and under no immediate threat, police said, and local authorities, including the Valparaiso Police Department, are coordinating with Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso High School Administrators to determine appropriate next steps. “Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved. More communication will come as more information is available,” police said, and asked the community to continue to follow the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties. The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Desmont Upchurch announces candidacy for South Bend mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Auditor candidate Desmont Upchurch has announced his mayoral bid for the city of South Bend. Upchurch is a 20-year U.S. Army Veteran, who announced his intention to run against incumbent Democrat James Mueller in the race for mayor on Tuesday. “I’ve done...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Republican candidate announces for Mayor of South Bend

Candidate for St. Joseph County Auditor Desmont Upchurch has announced a bid to become Mayor of South Bend. Upchurch, a Republican, announced his run on his Facebook page Tuesday evening. The 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army said “South Bend is a great city, but we must understand that there is more work that we can do to make our city a much better place.” He adds that the city needs to address mental health and find ways to reduce gun violence. Those tasks will require leadership, which he believes he can offer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

How women can defend themselves in dire situations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman’s story has been circulating on social media after she was sexually assaulted and robbed outside of University Park Mall last Sunday. While the incident happened in Mishawaka, the South Bend Police Department agreed to talk with 16 News Now about ways...
ELKHART, IN

