We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It
You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
Upworthy
Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'
In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
NASA considers Titan hybrid aircraft mission and other visionary space concepts
The US space agency selected 14 projects that are focused on "making the impossible possible".
Virtual Telescope Project Green Comet Live Stream: When To Watch
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could soon be faintly visible to the naked eye.
Tri-City Herald
How to Change Ping Color in Warzone 2
Players can get an edge in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 by changing their ping color. Warzone 2 players use pings to effectively communicate with their teammates on the battle royale game. Pings can mark an enemy team, a POI, or fresh loot. The feature is the best way to give your teammates an exact location of a specific target in game.
Newfound alien planet has nuclear fusion going in its core
An international team of scientists has found a huge new alien world that's on the boundary between planet and "failed star."
game-news24.com
The program of the Colossal Cave will help you create the original version of the PS5, and then go with the second model
Dennis Leschnikowski 01/19/2023 4:31 p.m. As the developers of Cygnus Interactive announced, the adventure Colossal Cave is now available for PlayStation 5 and other platforms. According to the studio, the application for PlayStation VR2 will begin later. In a recent press release, the responsible for Cygnus Interactive pointed out that...
Pokémon officially unveils its 1000th monster, is mercilessly roasted for it
Pokémon's 1000th monster is a farce. That's it, that's the story. Reactions to the monster have been severely scathing and once you see the creature, you'll know just what those fans mean. Pokémon had a time of it in the latter half of 2022. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, inspired...
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game - Exclusive Meet the Klowns Trailer
It's time to meet the five playable classes in this exclusive new trailer for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. Get a quick look at Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and Tank. Each equipped with a raygun, players assemble a team of three of these Klowns in multiplayer matches versus seven humans to unleash chaos across the town of Crescent Cove.
Does evolution ever go backward?
In regressive evolution, organisms lose complex features and can appear to evolve "in reverse." But evolution doesn't retrace its steps, experts said.
natureworldnews.com
Attention, Skygazers: Rare, Greenish Comet Expected to Pass By Earth
The "Green Comet," also known as Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), just reached its closest approach to the Sun after spending tens of thousands of years traveling from the solar system's farthest reaches. The comet is predicted to be at its brightest between January 31 and February 1, 2023, when it...
