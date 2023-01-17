ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

We Exist Inside a Giant Space Bubble, And Scientists Have Finally Mapped It

You may not realize it in your day-to-day life, but we are all enveloped by a giant “superbubble” that was blown into space by the explosive deaths of a dozen-odd stars. Known as the Local Bubble, this structure extends for about 1,000 light years around the solar system, and is one of countless similar bubbles in our galaxy that are produced by the fallout of supernovas.
WASHINGTON STATE
Upworthy

Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'

In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
Tri-City Herald

How to Change Ping Color in Warzone 2

Players can get an edge in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 by changing their ping color. Warzone 2 players use pings to effectively communicate with their teammates on the battle royale game. Pings can mark an enemy team, a POI, or fresh loot. The feature is the best way to give your teammates an exact location of a specific target in game.
game-news24.com

The program of the Colossal Cave will help you create the original version of the PS5, and then go with the second model

Dennis Leschnikowski 01/19/2023 4:31 p.m. As the developers of Cygnus Interactive announced, the adventure Colossal Cave is now available for PlayStation 5 and other platforms. According to the studio, the application for PlayStation VR2 will begin later. In a recent press release, the responsible for Cygnus Interactive pointed out that...
IGN

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game - Exclusive Meet the Klowns Trailer

It's time to meet the five playable classes in this exclusive new trailer for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. Get a quick look at Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and Tank. Each equipped with a raygun, players assemble a team of three of these Klowns in multiplayer matches versus seven humans to unleash chaos across the town of Crescent Cove.
natureworldnews.com

Attention, Skygazers: Rare, Greenish Comet Expected to Pass By Earth

The "Green Comet," also known as Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), just reached its closest approach to the Sun after spending tens of thousands of years traveling from the solar system's farthest reaches. The comet is predicted to be at its brightest between January 31 and February 1, 2023, when it...

