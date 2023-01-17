Read full article on original website
Frank F. Marcucio Jr.
Frank F. Marcucio Jr., age 82, entered peaceful rest on January 12, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of sixty-one years to Annette R. Marcucio. Frank was born in Derby on June 1, 1940, son of the...
Live Interview: Should Derby Privatize The City's WPCA?
DERBY — In a live interview with The Valley Indy, Jack Walsh talks about an effort underway exploring whether the City of Derby, Connecticut should sell its WPCA to a private company. Walsh is the chairman of an appointed committee looking into the idea. Click the play button to...
Michael E. Pacowta Named President Of Valley United Way
SHELTON — The Valley United Way (VUW) board of directors is pleased to announce that Michael E. Pacowta has been named President and Chief Professional Officer. Pacowta brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within the organization’s five-town region of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour, and Shelton. He succeeds Interim President and Chief Executive Officer David Kennedy, who retired on January 9.
Word On The Street: How An Olympian Keeps Running
Boubacar Diallo momentarily locked up his furniture store Tuesday morning to run across the street to make a deposit at New Haven Bank. He’d be right back to try to keep commerce flowing on Whalley Avenue. Diallo knows about running. He ran the 100-meter competition representing his native Senegal...
Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven
Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
Seymour Family Displaced After House Fire On Knorr Avenue
SEYMOUR — The town’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Thursday morning that displaced a family of four. Seymour Fire Marshal Timm Willis said that two people — an adult and a juvenile — were taken to a hospital to get evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. They were released in the afternoon, Willis said.
Villa Bianca In Seymour Could Become A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR — About 75 people attended a meeting last week about whether to add “community mental health residential living center” to the town’s zoning language. If approved, the language would enable Newport Healthcare to submit plans for a residential treatment facility at the current site of Villa Bianca, a wedding and banquet hall at 312 Roosevelt Drive. Villa Bianca has not returned multiple calls for comment from The Valley Indy.
State Police Investigating Pedestrian Fatality On Route 8 In Shelton
SHELTON — A 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 8 overnight. Police said the woman had pulled off to the side of the highway in the area of the exit 13 ramp northbound. Meanwhile, a Beacon Falls man was driving north in...
At MLK Rally, Labor Marks Grad Union Win
Days after Yale graduate student-workers officially won union recognition in a landslide election, a labor coalition in New Haven celebrated that victory while rallying in in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s vision of working class justice. One hundred New Haven Rising and UNITE HERE labor organizers...
Police: Man Hid In Woman's Car While She Was Shopping
ANSONIA — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a woman reported that he hid in her car while she was at the CVS on Pershing Drive. Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, of Bridgeport, is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal attempt at robbery, second-degree criminal attempt at larceny, and breach of peace.
Annmarie Drugonis Will Seek Re-Election As Seymour First Selectwoman
SEYMOUR — Republican First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis announced on Wednesday she is seeking re-election. Standing before a crowd of about 85 supporters gathered at the newly opened Housatonic House Restaurant on Route 34, Drugonis said while she’s proud of the accomplishments made on her administration’s watch, there’s more to be done.
Guest Conductor Shakes Hands And Swings Batons At NHSO
“If I were to describe my aesthetic as a conductor, it would be about trying to find the narrative first,” said New Haven Symphony Orchestra guest conductor and candidate for NHSO music director Donato Cabrera in a phone interview last week. “It’s a reflection of how I believe music can be connected to the community.”
Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway
Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
Opinion: How Best To Boost Minority-Owned Businesses
The following op-ed was submitted by Democratic mayoral candidate Tom Goldenberg. Research on startups shows that founders who are mentored by top-performing entrepreneurs are three times more likely than their co-located peers without mentors to become top performers themselves. Yet for many minority entrepreneurs, these types of connections are out of reach. Black business owners are more likely to report having difficulty securing access to credit, being able to raise money from family and friends, and having social connections to investment fund managers.
Larry & Joe Fuse Venezuela And Appalachia
Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop, of Larry & Joe, positioned themselves close to one another on the Cafe Nine stage Tuesday night, surrounded by instruments. “Buenas noches,” Bellorín began. Troop translated. “Good evening.”. As Bellorín continued, Troop translated. The two musicians were delighted to...
Abdussabur: BOE Should Show Up
The city’s Board of Education should ditch the remote and resume meeting in person to tackle the school system’s challenges, in the view of Democratic mayoral candidate Shafiq Abdussabur. Abdussabur made the suggestion Tuesday during an interview on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program.
