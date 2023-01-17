Read full article on original website
Birmingham Police would like help to identify robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department request your help in identifying a suspect in a recent robbery. The BPD issued a news release, which says a person was attacked and robbed at a gas station on 64th Street North on Jan. 13. The police department says...
Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims
Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Arrest made in connection to shooting deaths of Anniston men
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deaths of two Anniston men Monday night. The Anniston Police Department said according to its investigation, the 18-year-old was involved in the incident that led to the fatal shooting of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown. The...
Anniston Shooting Deaths Result in Arrest
Anniston, AL – This is an update regarding the weekend shooting and deaths of two Anniston men. provided by Lt. Tim Suites with the piston Police Department Investigative Department. On January 17, 2023, Anniston Police Department Investigators arrested Makotrick L. Ball, age 18, in connection with the deaths of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown that occurred on January 17, 2023. The investigation found that Ball was involved in the incident.
18-year-old charged with murder in deaths of two men who shot each other
A teen has been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in Anniston who police say shot each other. Anniston police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 18-year-old Makotrick L. Ball. Bell is charged with murder in the Monday deaths of Carlos Miller, 43, and Charrell Brown, 21.
2 men dead after shooting each other, Anniston police say
A Monday-night shooting in Anniston left two men dead. Anniston police were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the location, said Anniston Sgt. Randy Grier, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Attorney for Alleged Shooter in Strip Murder Case Say He’s Not the ‘Bad Guy’
A defense attorney for the Maryland man accused of fatally shooting a Birmingham woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday morning said he isn't the "bad guy" in this case and intends to defend himself vigorously. For background, 20-year-old Michael Davis was one of two men arrested and charged with capital...
Police trying ID robbery suspect who threatened to shoot Birmingham Target employee
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say threatened to shoot a store employee. Birmingham’s South Precinct officer on Tuesday, Jan. 10, were dispatched to Target on U.S. 280 on a report of a robbery. Sgt. Monica Law said the suspect had been spotted...
19-year-old shot and killed in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Sylacauga Monday. The Sylacauga Police Department said officers initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Dr. in the Drew Court area. When the officers arrived, they found a SUV that appeared to have run...
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery at store on Highway 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public in identifying a person of interest in connection to a store robbery last Tuesday. Police said on January 10, officers responded to a Target store Highway 280 on report of a robbery. When...
19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
Two men died at hospitals after apparent shootout in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details about an apparent deadly shootout in Anniston. According to a news release from the Anniston Police Department (APD), officers found a shooting victim the evening of Jan. 16 at a location in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard.
Arrest warrant issued for Alabama man who allegedly assaulted 81-year-old, stole phone and car
Arrest warrant issued for Alabama man who allegedly assaulted 81-year-old, stole phone and car
Man acquitted in 2010 Birmingham cold case homicide
A man charged 11 years after a Birmingham cold case homicide has been acquitted in the 2010 slaying. Antonio Devon Coleman, 36, was arrested in 2020 for the killing of 47-year-old Jeffrey Deon Wormley. Birmingham police said they were able to make the arrest after Coleman’s ex-girlfriend provided new information that led to the capital murder warrant being issued.
Two dead following Monday night shooting in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is investigating a an incident that left two men dead on Monday, Jan. 16. The department says around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to the 51 block of McClellan Boulevard on report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old...
Two killed in Anniston shooting identified
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
Guntersville man charged in connection to overdose death indicted by grand jury
Alex Wayne Hollingsworth was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force after an investigation into five overdoses that happened between February 25-27, 2022.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek identified
The human remains that were located in a creek in Lincoln Monday morning have been identified, per the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday.
Mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens in north Alabama
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
