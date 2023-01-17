Anniston, AL – This is an update regarding the weekend shooting and deaths of two Anniston men. provided by Lt. Tim Suites with the piston Police Department Investigative Department. On January 17, 2023, Anniston Police Department Investigators arrested Makotrick L. Ball, age 18, in connection with the deaths of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown that occurred on January 17, 2023. The investigation found that Ball was involved in the incident.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO