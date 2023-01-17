ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nexttv.com

Netflix CFO Expects Company’s Ad Business To Be Larger Than Hulu’s

Netflix has only been in the advertising business for a couple of months, but it is already predicting it's ad revenue will be bigger than Hulu's. The Netflix Basic with Ads business got off to a slow start, with the company having to return money to advertisers because it didn't have as many eyeballs as promised.
nexttv.com

Nexstar Adds Senior Ad Sales Execs To Focus on Multiplatform Approach

Nexstar Media Group said it restructured its advertising sales structure, adding new senior executives as it focuses on a more data-driven, multiplatform approach to drive revenue. Joining Nexstar are: Todd Braverman as executive VP, head of national sales from senior VP, agency sales at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Brad Epperson...
gamblingnews.com

Sports IQ Hires Industry Experts Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak

As reported by SBC, Tamlak joins SPorts IQ’s team as trading director, while Deeley will serve as the company’s new commercial director. Before joining Sports IQ, Tamlak was a part of Genius Sports. During his tenure with the company, he held the position of head of risk management for three years. His professional tenure also includes positions with the globally recognized companies Pragmatic Play and GiG.
nexttv.com

Netflix Expands Nielsen Deal to Mexico, Poland

Netflix, which hired Nielsen when it launched its ad-supported product, expanded its relationship with the ratings service to include audience data in Mexico and Poland. In Mexico and Poland, Netflix will subscribe to cross-platform audience insights derived from streaming panels in each country. “The biggest shift in entertainment continues to...
voguebusiness.com

Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
nexttv.com

AMC Networks Plans Upfront Event Following Cost-Cutting

In a changing advertising market, AMC Networks is planning a fairly traditional upfront presentation for media buyers that will show off new programming, fresh distribution strategies and advanced advertising opportunities. Between 200 and 250 attendees will be invited to the presentation on April 18 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which...
nexttv.com

Networks Invite Media Agencies To Join Measurement Joint Industry Committee

The media companies looking to form a joint industry committee to create standards for audience measurement have formally invited media agencies to join the organization. Letters were sent to all of the major agency holding companies Wednesday asking them to participate. The JIC was announced a week ago to promote...
nexttv.com

PadSquad Working With Innovid on Interactive CTV Advertising

PadSquad, which creates interactive and shoppable digital ads, said it is working with Innovid to expand into connected TV. “Streaming is the dominant way people consume popular content today, and yet TV ads still look the same as they did in the twentieth century,” said Lance Wolder, head of marketing at PadSquad. “It’s about time video creative formats evolve to complement and enhance the streaming experience.”
'You can see': Citi CEO details how the bank handles productivity amid hybrid work

DAVOS, Switzerland — Citi employees working remotely better be cranking on those spreadsheets, because CEO Jane Fraser is assessing the productivity data she is being provided. “You can see how productive someone is or isn't, and if they’re not being productive, we bring them back to the office, or...
nexttv.com

CIMM, 4As, TVB To Study Ways To Evolve Local Measurement

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the TVB said they launched a study that will assess local TV measurement in the U.S. and develop an action plan to make improvements. The group has hired Sequent Partners to work on the project. The effort...
rv-pro.com

New Co-op Claims Full Coverage for all North America

A group of independent manufacturers’ rep firms have come together to launch Venture Co-op. According to Georgiann Voissem, founder of Inspired Rep Group and a member of the new coop, Venture Co-op was founded to provide the RV industry’s first “true representation” of a manufacturers’ rep company that covers 100% of North America.
The Independent

Nearly a quarter of UK chief executives admit business models will not be viable in a decade

Nearly one in four chief executives in the UK believe their current business model will no longer be viable within 10 years’ time, according to a vast annual survey published at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Yet the 22 per cent of executives in Britain who foresee being forced to change course as a result is considerably lower than the global figure of 39 per cent who felt that their business models would no longer be viable by 2033, the survey by accounting giant PwC found.Business chiefs in Britain were similarly bullish about their own companies’ prospects for the year...

