Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
Netflix CFO Expects Company’s Ad Business To Be Larger Than Hulu’s
Netflix has only been in the advertising business for a couple of months, but it is already predicting it's ad revenue will be bigger than Hulu's. The Netflix Basic with Ads business got off to a slow start, with the company having to return money to advertisers because it didn't have as many eyeballs as promised.
nexttv.com
Nexstar Adds Senior Ad Sales Execs To Focus on Multiplatform Approach
Nexstar Media Group said it restructured its advertising sales structure, adding new senior executives as it focuses on a more data-driven, multiplatform approach to drive revenue. Joining Nexstar are: Todd Braverman as executive VP, head of national sales from senior VP, agency sales at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Brad Epperson...
gamblingnews.com
Sports IQ Hires Industry Experts Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak
As reported by SBC, Tamlak joins SPorts IQ’s team as trading director, while Deeley will serve as the company’s new commercial director. Before joining Sports IQ, Tamlak was a part of Genius Sports. During his tenure with the company, he held the position of head of risk management for three years. His professional tenure also includes positions with the globally recognized companies Pragmatic Play and GiG.
nexttv.com
Netflix Expands Nielsen Deal to Mexico, Poland
Netflix, which hired Nielsen when it launched its ad-supported product, expanded its relationship with the ratings service to include audience data in Mexico and Poland. In Mexico and Poland, Netflix will subscribe to cross-platform audience insights derived from streaming panels in each country. “The biggest shift in entertainment continues to...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Meta's technology chief reportedly told employees that higher headcount has led to 'untenable' slow movement, including meetings that take a month to schedule
Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth told employees in an email that that adding headcount "makes everything slower," according to The Verge.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
nexttv.com
AMC Networks Plans Upfront Event Following Cost-Cutting
In a changing advertising market, AMC Networks is planning a fairly traditional upfront presentation for media buyers that will show off new programming, fresh distribution strategies and advanced advertising opportunities. Between 200 and 250 attendees will be invited to the presentation on April 18 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which...
nexttv.com
Networks Invite Media Agencies To Join Measurement Joint Industry Committee
The media companies looking to form a joint industry committee to create standards for audience measurement have formally invited media agencies to join the organization. Letters were sent to all of the major agency holding companies Wednesday asking them to participate. The JIC was announced a week ago to promote...
nexttv.com
PadSquad Working With Innovid on Interactive CTV Advertising
PadSquad, which creates interactive and shoppable digital ads, said it is working with Innovid to expand into connected TV. “Streaming is the dominant way people consume popular content today, and yet TV ads still look the same as they did in the twentieth century,” said Lance Wolder, head of marketing at PadSquad. “It’s about time video creative formats evolve to complement and enhance the streaming experience.”
AOL Corp
'You can see': Citi CEO details how the bank handles productivity amid hybrid work
DAVOS, Switzerland — Citi employees working remotely better be cranking on those spreadsheets, because CEO Jane Fraser is assessing the productivity data she is being provided. “You can see how productive someone is or isn't, and if they’re not being productive, we bring them back to the office, or...
nexttv.com
CIMM, 4As, TVB To Study Ways To Evolve Local Measurement
The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the TVB said they launched a study that will assess local TV measurement in the U.S. and develop an action plan to make improvements. The group has hired Sequent Partners to work on the project. The effort...
rv-pro.com
New Co-op Claims Full Coverage for all North America
A group of independent manufacturers’ rep firms have come together to launch Venture Co-op. According to Georgiann Voissem, founder of Inspired Rep Group and a member of the new coop, Venture Co-op was founded to provide the RV industry’s first “true representation” of a manufacturers’ rep company that covers 100% of North America.
Nearly a quarter of UK chief executives admit business models will not be viable in a decade
Nearly one in four chief executives in the UK believe their current business model will no longer be viable within 10 years’ time, according to a vast annual survey published at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Yet the 22 per cent of executives in Britain who foresee being forced to change course as a result is considerably lower than the global figure of 39 per cent who felt that their business models would no longer be viable by 2033, the survey by accounting giant PwC found.Business chiefs in Britain were similarly bullish about their own companies’ prospects for the year...
Comments / 0