New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owner, wore a subtle symbol of support for injured NFL player Damar Hamlin during her Australian Open debut
The world's third-ranked tennis star — whose parents own the Buffalo Bills — offered support for the team's recovering safety from half a world away.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Inside Jessica Pegula’s marriage to Taylor Gahagen, sports executive who’s risen through ranks in the family empire
RANKED third in the world, Jessica Pegula is one of U.S. tennis' brightest stars. A four-time Grand Slam finalist, Pegula, 28, rose to third in the world in 2022 after reaching the Australian, U.S., and French Open quarter-finals last year, along with the third round at Wimbledon. With a career...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Damar Hamlin At Buffalo Bills Facility Daily During Recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his road to recovery, he has begun spending more time at the team's facility. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin was there "almost daily," visiting on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It's limited, just overall," McDermott said of what Hamlin...
Buffalo blizzard hero rewarded with tickets to Super Bowl LVII
A man hailed as a hero for breaking into a school to shelter strangers during a deadly winter storm is being rewarded with a trip to the Super Bowl. Jay Withey, a mechanic, broke into the Pine Hill School in Cheektowaga, N.Y., during blizzard conditions on Christmas Eve. He broke into the building after he said he was turned away at a number of homes where he asked for shelter from the storm.
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
Sean McDermott Shares New Update On Damar Hamlin
The good news continues regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, "[Head] coach Sean McDermott said that Damar Hamlin has been in the building now almost daily." Which is a wonderful sign considering the series of events that unfolded just 16 days ago. Getzenberg ...
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Miami Dolphins during a wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
TMZ.com
Damar Hamlin Mural Unveiled In Buffalo After Cardiac Arrest
The city of Buffalo has some fresh new artwork ... weeks after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the football field, a local artist painted a mural of the Bills safety!. Adam Zyglis, the artist, was the mastermind behind the project ... and he collaborated with Rory Allen to find the perfect place for the mural. The guys decided on Larkin Square.
Good News Network
Man Who Broke into a School to Save 20 People in Blizzard Gets Super Bowl Tickets from the Buffalo Bills
A man who may have saved the lives of 24 people by breaking into a school in Cheektowaga, upstate NY during the ‘worst storm in a generation’ has been given Super Bowl Tickets by his hometown team. Jay Withey, the 27-year-old mechanic and hero, received the reward for...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills
Oct 27, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Bills players and fans in WNY and abroad react to the Bills playing home game in London in 2023 season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills will be playing across the pond next season. According to the Bills, it will go down as a home game for the team. The Titans, Jaguars, Patriots and Chiefs will also play in Europe in 2023, as part of the league’s International Series. […]
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
ORCHARD PARK — Joe Mixon is still talking. Of course, when he’s not piling up yardage both as a runner and receiver, that’s what the Cincinnati Bengals running back does. Prior to the first game between the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Mixon wasn’t too pleased that...
Mobile Bills rally brings team spirit to Buffalo school, hospital, YMCA
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four days out and excitement is building for the Buffalo Bills' divisional-round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills Mafia is well known for tailgating outside Highmark Stadium, but when it comes to sparking spirit ahead of game day, one solution was a mobile rally hosted Wednesday by M&T Bank.
