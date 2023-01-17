ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday

Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday

Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
Bring Me The News

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest

At least 31 million Americans are under a weather alert as a series of severe storms roll through the Midwest towards the East Coast, bringing heavy snow, rain, and wind. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster reports. Jan. 19, 2023.
People

'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend

"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," U.S. President Joe Biden warns as much of the country faces frigid temperatures, winds and snow on some of the season's busiest travel days The weather outside is frightful. Snowfall, strong winds, flash-freezing and dangerously cold temperatures are expected across the United States as the holiday weekend approaches — all part of what the National Weather Service calls a "once-in-a-generation storm." More than 110 million people — a third of the U.S. population — are under winter-weather...
GEORGIA STATE

