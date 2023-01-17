Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday
Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Tuesday before our next storm system Wednesday
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees another mild and nice Tuesday afternoon lined up for us. However, our next storm system with better rain chances will come in on Wednesday and lead us to cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Elliott Intensifying Into A Likely Bomb Cyclone With Snow, High Winds And Blizzard Conditions
A major winter storm is tracking through the central and eastern U.S. to end the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Midwest and East. Severe travel...
SFist
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
watchers.news
Immense winter storm places 60% of U.S. under winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents ever recorded
A multi-day historic winter storm is producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the U.S., placing over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.
Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm
It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest
At least 31 million Americans are under a weather alert as a series of severe storms roll through the Midwest towards the East Coast, bringing heavy snow, rain, and wind. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster reports. Jan. 19, 2023.
'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm Has 110 Million Under Winter Weather Alerts Ahead of Holiday Weekend
"This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," U.S. President Joe Biden warns as much of the country faces frigid temperatures, winds and snow on some of the season's busiest travel days The weather outside is frightful. Snowfall, strong winds, flash-freezing and dangerously cold temperatures are expected across the United States as the holiday weekend approaches — all part of what the National Weather Service calls a "once-in-a-generation storm." More than 110 million people — a third of the U.S. population — are under winter-weather...
Winter storm bringing snow, ice and tornadoes, expected to wallop US this week
NEW YORK — A strong storm moving through the intermountain West and upper Midwest, with far-reaching impacts to the Gulf of Mexico, will bring blizzard conditions to the North and potential tornadoes in the South. Storms, threatening destructive winds and tornadoes, will develop by noon on Monday from Houston,...
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
