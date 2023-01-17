Eileen Halbur Obituary
Eileen Halbur, age 88, of Manning, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial is at 10:30 am on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church in Manning. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Visitation is from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
She is survived by her children: Susan (Dan) Degard of Indianola; Ken (Pat) Halbur of Geneva, NE; Terry (JoAnne) Halbur of Prescott, AZ; Kristy (Kent) Hugeback of Manning; Carla (Craig) Hacker of Manning; a daughter-in-law Darlys Halbur of Carroll; Several Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren; and a sister Lorraine Schieffer of Kansas.
Comments / 0