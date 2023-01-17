ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, IA

Eileen Halbur Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Eileen Halbur, age 88, of Manning, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial is at 10:30 am on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church in Manning. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Visitation is from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

She is survived by her children: Susan (Dan) Degard of Indianola; Ken (Pat) Halbur of Geneva, NE; Terry (JoAnne) Halbur of Prescott, AZ; Kristy (Kent) Hugeback of Manning; Carla (Craig) Hacker of Manning; a daughter-in-law Darlys Halbur of Carroll; Several Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren; and a sister Lorraine Schieffer of Kansas.

