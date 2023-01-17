Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
Willy Wonka gets new ears: Dog who lost ears in attack has crocheted ears now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rescue dog in California now has a new set of ears that could be the key to finding a new home. Willy Wonka is a Bulldog-Terrier Pit Bull mix who was attacked by a pack of dogs while his owner was away. “The neighboring dogs...
Sacramento Co. animal shelter inundated with pets after storms
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Over the last few weeks, storms have hit Northern California hard. While families are repairing the damage left behind by strong winds and flooding, animals are also in need of help. Sacramento County's Bradshaw Animal Shelter is looking for homes to adopt or foster animals...
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Sacramento Barnes and Noble closing down
(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22. — Video Above: State lawmakers back proposal to ban TikTok According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach […]
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
Preschool in Roseville evacuated as police work to contact suspect in nearby home
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A preschool near the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive has been evacuated while officers are attempting to draw out a suspect who is alone inside a home, the Roseville Police Department said. Residents in the area have also been asked to shelter in place now that...
Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained
(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
Pitbull attacks for third time, neighbors call for dog to be euthanized
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A pitbull that was placed on a potentially dangerous animal list last fall after attacking two different adults, bit an 8-year-old girl outside her home in Martinez and has now been quarantined at the pound. The dog, named Spot, belongs to a neighbor of Heather Silva and...
Shed fire spreads to attic of Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported around 1:15 a.m. behind an apartment building on 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.Investigators say the fire started in a shed and then spread into the attic of a home.No injuries were reported.
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
More than 70 dogs, cats rescued from fire in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — More than 70 dogs and cats were rescued from a residential fire Tuesday in Martinez, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department. Con Fire says it happened around 11 a.m. and it took about 50 people to knock down the fire and get all the animals out. The fire broke […]
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
"That's something manmade": Possible coyote-wolf hybrid spotted in Shingle Springs area
SHINGLE SPRINGS — What appears to have been a hybrid coyote and wolf, or a coywolf, was spotted in the Shingle Springs area.Images show the animal close to a mobile home park at midday last week. "It walked away slowly, looking back every few seconds, and then it darted in the bush," Ben Wilson said.Wilson is an employee at the mobile home park and was surprised by the animal's size."It didn't look like any coyote I've ever seen and it was up to my chest. I'm 5'8" and it was up to my stomach," he said.And where there is one,...
City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23
The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
Sacramento staple Taylors Market featured in new cooking competition show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local’s new cooking competition is taking over Sacramento. “Plate It, Sacramento!” celebrates local chefs and marketplaces, and its first episode features Sacramento staple Taylors Market, a thriving old-school neighborhood grocery store known for its fresh groceries and one of the best butchers in town.
Auburn Jeep Club hosts hundreds at crab feed
A crowd estimated between 400 and 500 attended the Auburn Jeep Club crab feed last Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. “But it sounded and looked like 800 to 1,000, haha,” Robert Huckins said in an email. The menu included shrimp cocktails, a large platter of shrimp, salad, clam chowder and lots of Dungeness crab. There was also a huge raffle with lots of prizes and a band. Huckins said 40 members of the Auburn Jeep Club, their spouses and volunteers worked from Friday night through Sunday morning to make sure everyone had “a great time.” Huckins said the Auburn Jeep Club donates to several organizations throughout the year, including the Veterans Day and Placer County chaplains breakfasts, youth sports and the Rubicon Trail Foundation, to name a few. “We also look forward to seeing everyone on our main trip caravan, where we guide fellow Jeepers from Tahoe to Georgetown via the Rubicon Trail.”
Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old
(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
Natomas residents mourning loss of community book store Barnes & Nobles
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Barnes & Nobles book store located in Natomas at The Promenade shopping center is set to close Jan. 22, according to a company spokesperson. "We have truly loved serving this community for the past 17 years and would have loved to continue doing so for many more," the spokesperson said.
