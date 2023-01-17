ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Barnes and Noble closing down

(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22. — Video Above: State lawmakers back proposal to ban TikTok According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood safe after suspect detained

(KTXL) – A Roseville preschool was evacuated on Thursday as Roseville Police Officers worked to contact a suspect in a nearby home. The suspect was located in a home on the 1200 block of Crescendo Drive and police asked nearby residents in the area to shelter in place. At 2:09 p.m., the police department announced […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shed fire spreads to attic of Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported around 1:15 a.m. behind an apartment building on 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.Investigators say the fire started in a shed and then spread into the attic of a home.No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

More than 70 dogs, cats rescued from fire in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — More than 70 dogs and cats were rescued from a residential fire Tuesday in Martinez, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department. Con Fire says it happened around 11 a.m. and it took about 50 people to knock down the fire and get all the animals out. The fire broke […]
MARTINEZ, CA
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"That's something manmade": Possible coyote-wolf hybrid spotted in Shingle Springs area

SHINGLE SPRINGS — What appears to have been a hybrid coyote and wolf, or a coywolf, was spotted in the Shingle Springs area.Images show the animal close to a mobile home park at midday last week. "It walked away slowly, looking back every few seconds, and then it darted in the bush," Ben Wilson said.Wilson is an employee at the mobile home park and was surprised by the animal's size."It didn't look like any coyote I've ever seen and it was up to my chest. I'm 5'8" and it was up to my stomach," he said.And where there is one,...
SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23

The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento staple Taylors Market featured in new cooking competition show

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local’s new cooking competition is taking over Sacramento. “Plate It, Sacramento!” celebrates local chefs and marketplaces, and its first episode features Sacramento staple Taylors Market, a thriving old-school neighborhood grocery store known for its fresh groceries and one of the best butchers in town.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Jeep Club hosts hundreds at crab feed

A crowd estimated between 400 and 500 attended the Auburn Jeep Club crab feed last Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. “But it sounded and looked like 800 to 1,000, haha,” Robert Huckins said in an email. The menu included shrimp cocktails, a large platter of shrimp, salad, clam chowder and lots of Dungeness crab. There was also a huge raffle with lots of prizes and a band. Huckins said 40 members of the Auburn Jeep Club, their spouses and volunteers worked from Friday night through Sunday morning to make sure everyone had “a great time.” Huckins said the Auburn Jeep Club donates to several organizations throughout the year, including the Veterans Day and Placer County chaplains breakfasts, youth sports and the Rubicon Trail Foundation, to name a few. “We also look forward to seeing everyone on our main trip caravan, where we guide fellow Jeepers from Tahoe to Georgetown via the Rubicon Trail.”
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old

(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

