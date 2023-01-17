ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Beats South Mountain

The Yavapai College men’s basketball team completed a 2-0 week of basketball on Saturday afternoon after defeating the South Mountain Community College Cougars 60-58 in overtime. With the victory, the Roughriders now move to 6-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play. It was a smooth first half for YC...
PRESCOTT, AZ
footballscoop.com

Former Pac-12 coordinator lands a top high school head coaching job

Just two seasons ago, Zak Hill was the offensive coordinator for Herm Edwards at Arizona State. Now, he's taking over one of the top high school football programs in the country. Hill, who is 43 years old, has been hired as the new head coach at Saguaro HS (AZ). Interesting...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Another winter storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Mesa Celebrates Opening of Lehi Sports Park

Mesa is celebrating the grand opening of the Lehi Sports Park, 2228 N. Center St., Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. The public event will include a brief program, a ceremonial “goal kick” and kids playing soccer. “The parks and community facilities in Mesa are second to none,...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Federal American Grill opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Senior Referral Network Held Premiere Party

Senior Referral Network launched its kickoff premiere party at Touchmark Senior Living at the Ranch in their beautiful restaurant “The Finn” with million-dollar views overlooking Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. About 200 guests attended enjoying appetizers from Panera Bread Company. The attendees were learning and networking regarding resources available from sponsors at educational tables.
PRESCOTT, AZ

