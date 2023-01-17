Read full article on original website
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Beats South Mountain
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team completed a 2-0 week of basketball on Saturday afternoon after defeating the South Mountain Community College Cougars 60-58 in overtime. With the victory, the Roughriders now move to 6-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play. It was a smooth first half for YC...
footballscoop.com
Former Pac-12 coordinator lands a top high school head coaching job
Just two seasons ago, Zak Hill was the offensive coordinator for Herm Edwards at Arizona State. Now, he's taking over one of the top high school football programs in the country. Hill, who is 43 years old, has been hired as the new head coach at Saguaro HS (AZ). Interesting...
AZFamily
Another winter storm moves into Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
West Valley intersections get new tech to ease congestion ahead of Super Bowl
The big game is bringing big crowds of commuters to the West Valley. Glendale officials tell ABC15 there is a lot of preparation well before kick-off for the Super Bowl on February 12.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Another storm coming to Arizona; cold temps continue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold start to your Thursday with Valley temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm to about 59 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That’s 9 degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Quiet but cold weather continues today for...
SignalsAZ
Mesa Celebrates Opening of Lehi Sports Park
Mesa is celebrating the grand opening of the Lehi Sports Park, 2228 N. Center St., Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. The public event will include a brief program, a ceremonial “goal kick” and kids playing soccer. “The parks and community facilities in Mesa are second to none,...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
The weather phenomenon was seen in Scottsdale.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for Jan 20, 21, and 22
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
ABC 15 News
The Killers performing FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park Super Bowl week
TEMPE, AZ — The Killers are coming to the Valley for the Super Bowl week festivities. The popular band is scheduled to perform at one of the biggest pre-Super Bowl bashes during The FanDuel Party. It takes place on February 10 at Tempe Beach Park. Tickets are not for...
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
citysuntimes.com
Federal American Grill opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’...
SignalsAZ
Senior Referral Network Held Premiere Party
Senior Referral Network launched its kickoff premiere party at Touchmark Senior Living at the Ranch in their beautiful restaurant “The Finn” with million-dollar views overlooking Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. About 200 guests attended enjoying appetizers from Panera Bread Company. The attendees were learning and networking regarding resources available from sponsors at educational tables.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend with Chinese Food, Craft Beer, and Cars at These Metro Phoenix Events
This weekend, metro Phoenix's events are filled with cars, culture, and craft beer. Here are three ways to fill your weekend with food and drinks in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Grand Opening. Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22. 690 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe. 480-256-1623. Tempe's...
