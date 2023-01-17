Read full article on original website
Utah State Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
LOGAN, Utah – In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies vs Green Canyon Wolves boys basketball | Jan. 19, 2023
The Logan Grizzlies vs Green Canyon Wolves broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Logan Webber. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU, 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here.
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats boys basketball | Jan. 19, 2023
The Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs at Bear River Bears boys basketball | Jan. 19, 2023
The Mountain Crest Mustangs at Bear River Bears broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Clint Payne and “The Coach” John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here.
Gov. Cox delivers aspirational State of the State Address to lawmakers
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox’s State of the State Address on Thursday evening proved to be an aspirational, uplifting speech to a joint session of the Legislature gathered in the House Chamber of the State Capitol. “Remember that our time in these positions is often brief,”...
Gov. Spencer Cox to discuss State of the State Thursday evening
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual 2023 State of the State Address to the people of Utah and a joint session of the Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 19. The address — in which the governor typically presents his priorities, vision and goals for Utah’s future — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol.
Woodwards’s to hold 11th annual ice fishing tournament
WESTON – Woodward’s County Store, located at 42 E. Depot St. in Weston, Idaho, is holding its 11th annual ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, from anytime a.m. until 4 p.m. The tournament attracts people from across Cache Valley. The ice fishing tournament is the only one...
USU Institute of Religion getting a major facelift
LOGAN – Up until the end of fall semester the Institute of Religion on the Utah State University campus was the longest continually operating Institute in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. That’s about to change. Once fall semester ended, the Institute’s teachers and secretarial...
Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley
LOGAN—The Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley with students from four schools competing for the top valley speller title at Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The spelling bee is sponsored by the PTA organizations for Canyon, Lincoln, Cedar Ridge and Summit elementary schools. “We liked...
Famed Repertory Dance Theatre to perform at Eccles Theatre
LOGAN – Salt Lake City’s famed Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) will perform at the Ellen Eccles Theatre here on Friday, Jan. 20. The RDT dancers will appear as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring season, according to Alec Nelson, the CacheARTS’ marketing director.
Warrant issued for Logan fugitive for allegedly fleeing from jail
LOGAN — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a fugitive from the Cache County Jail. Tayson Alexander Marroquin is wanted for escaping from the jail’s work release program. According to an alert from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Marroquin was last seen leaving the...
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
After an early start to the flu season, here’s what to do
LOGAN – Northern Utah has been through an early start to the cold and flu season and Bear River Health Department (BRHD) epidemiologist Tanesha Stoker said the total number of reported positive flu tests so far this season has already passed totals of the previous five seasons. However the...
