Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
100 Things to do in Sedona, ArizonaMomJunkySedona, AZ
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
Related
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
Is the Colorado River Rising?
Reservoirs along the Colorado River reached record lows last year, but recent rainfall has brought hope to the region.
Three Dead After Falling Through Ice on Arizona Lake
Three people died this week after falling through ice on a lake in Arizona. The victims were identified as 49-year-old Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana, whose age was unknown, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Mundana’s body was found Monday night by emergency crews, who unsuccessfully attempted to “administer life-saving measures.” The other victims were discovered Tuesday. The group were walking on Woods Canyon Lake in central Arizona when they fell through into the freezing water, the sheriff’s office said. The incident is under investigation.Read it at NBC News
Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert
It's a mystery why dozens of horses are being found dead with gunshot wounds on public land near the Navajo Nation in Utah.
Biden signs bills that secure long-sought water rights and land for 5 Arizona tribes
Five Arizona tribes celebrated after President Joe Biden signed legislation that secured water rights, funding to develop water infrastructure and historically important tribal lands. Some tribes have been pushing for these bills for years, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, which worked for more than two decades to secure the right to lease...
Joshua Tree National Park, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will co-steward park
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians reservation is located adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, and the park headquarters is located less than a mile from the tribe's original reservation at Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms. But no trail currently exists connecting the reservation to the national park....
“No good cause”: Election-denier Kari Lake fails attempted end-run around AZ judge
On Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court shut down Republican Kari Lake's attempted end-run around the state's lower court – denying her petition for an immediate hearing, and sending her back to the Arizona Court of Appeals where she's currently awaiting a previously scheduled hearing. The ruling comes a day...
Easy Arizona day trips Super Bowl visitors will love: Grand Canyon, Sedona and more
If you're coming to Phoenix for the Super Bowl, have you thought about how you'll spend your time when you're not at the game? Consider a day trip or an easy overnight away from the Valley of the Sun: Arizona is loaded with historical downtowns, desert and mountain outdoor recreation and great local wine and beer. You can see spectacular red rock landscapes, sip wines made with grapes grown in the Verde Valley or southern Arizona,...
thelostlongboarder.com
Big Loop Hike in Chiricahua National Monument
The Big Loop hike is the best hike in Chiricahua National Monument for immersing yourself in the incredible rock formations and experiencing the areas outstanding scenery! There are nine different trails that link together to create the Big Loop hike showcasing the most dramatic and numerous rock formations within Chiricahua National Monument.
Comments / 0