Three Dead After Falling Through Ice on Arizona Lake

Three people died this week after falling through ice on a lake in Arizona. The victims were identified as 49-year-old Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana, whose age was unknown, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Mundana’s body was found Monday night by emergency crews, who unsuccessfully attempted to “administer life-saving measures.” The other victims were discovered Tuesday. The group were walking on Woods Canyon Lake in central Arizona when they fell through into the freezing water, the sheriff’s office said. The incident is under investigation.Read it at NBC News
Biden signs bills that secure long-sought water rights and land for 5 Arizona tribes

Five Arizona tribes celebrated after President Joe Biden signed legislation that secured water rights, funding to develop water infrastructure and historically important tribal lands. Some tribes have been pushing for these bills for years, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, which worked for more than two decades to secure the right to lease...
Easy Arizona day trips Super Bowl visitors will love: Grand Canyon, Sedona and more

If you're coming to Phoenix for the Super Bowl, have you thought about how you'll spend your time when you're not at the game? Consider a day trip or an easy overnight away from the Valley of the Sun: Arizona is loaded with historical downtowns, desert and mountain outdoor recreation and great local wine and beer. You can see spectacular red rock landscapes, sip wines made with grapes grown in the Verde Valley or southern Arizona,...
Big Loop Hike in Chiricahua National Monument

The Big Loop hike is the best hike in Chiricahua National Monument for immersing yourself in the incredible rock formations and experiencing the areas outstanding scenery! There are nine different trails that link together to create the Big Loop hike showcasing the most dramatic and numerous rock formations within Chiricahua National Monument.

