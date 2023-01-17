ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WBRE

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.” The […]
CBS Philly

An Eagles fan in office? Pa.'s next governor Josh Shapiro might have a favorite

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania politicians elected to a statewide office have a duty to represent and govern for the whole state. So when it comes to sports, you might see politicians sending kudos to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia teams alike, despite some bitter rivalries.But where do the sports loyalties of soon-to-be Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro lie? He was asked Monday if he was an Eagles or Steelers fan.Our camera cut off right before his answer, but he had a little help making sure everyone knew which side he was on. He pointed to his son's Eagles hoodie, and that says it all.We're...
In Style

Gisele Barreto Fetterman Has an Inherent Need to Do Good

You may know Gisele Barreto Fetterman’s name thanks to her husband’s landmark election win for Democrats in Pennsylvania during the midterms in November. In case you missed it, John Fetterman beat the Trump-backed celebrity personality Dr. Mehmet Oz (even after suffering a stroke) to turn the state blue.
