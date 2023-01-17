Read full article on original website
Related
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.” The […]
An Eagles fan in office? Pa.'s next governor Josh Shapiro might have a favorite
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania politicians elected to a statewide office have a duty to represent and govern for the whole state. So when it comes to sports, you might see politicians sending kudos to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia teams alike, despite some bitter rivalries.But where do the sports loyalties of soon-to-be Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro lie? He was asked Monday if he was an Eagles or Steelers fan.Our camera cut off right before his answer, but he had a little help making sure everyone knew which side he was on. He pointed to his son's Eagles hoodie, and that says it all.We're...
Josh Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor
Shapiro succeeds term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and is the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party.
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Pennsylvania Senate indefinitely delays impeachment of Philly DA Krasner
(The Center Square) – After a state court ruled that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s time in office did not constitute misbehavior, the Pennsylvania Senate has voted for an indefinite delay of his impeachment trial. State senators voted 28-20 on Monday to delay impeachment indefinitely while readopting the...
Who’s your legislator? Find out who represents you in Harrisburg and Washington
We’ve broken it down by Centre County municipality.
In Style
Gisele Barreto Fetterman Has an Inherent Need to Do Good
You may know Gisele Barreto Fetterman’s name thanks to her husband’s landmark election win for Democrats in Pennsylvania during the midterms in November. In case you missed it, John Fetterman beat the Trump-backed celebrity personality Dr. Mehmet Oz (even after suffering a stroke) to turn the state blue.
Comments / 0