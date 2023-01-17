Read full article on original website
Alabama extends offer to 2024 RB Nathaniel Frazier
If Alabama fans can recall, fan-favorite Bryce Young came to Tuscaloosa by way of Mater Dei High School. Now, it appears that the Alabama coaching staff has their eyes on 2024 running back and Mater Dei product Nathaniel Frazier. The California native is a two-sport athlete at his high school....
Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus
Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
Former Alabama OL Damieon George transferring to SEC rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announced on Sunday that he was transferring to Florida. The Texas native spent three seasons at the Capstone. George played primarily offensive tackle in his time with the team. In 2021, he started three games at right tackle. He took over as the starter in Week 10 and closed the season out at the position.
At least 6 killed after powerful tornado slams Alabama
A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. David Hill, sheriff for Autauga County, Alabama, confirmed to CBS News that there were at least six fatalities in the county. Ernie Baggett, emergency management agency director in Autauga County, Alabama, told CBS News that about 40 homes were damaged or destroyed. The tornado's destruction traversed a path of about 20 miles in the communities of Old Kingston and Marbury, Baggett said.Search and...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles provided gun in fatal shooting, court documents state
Dismissed Alabama basketball player Darius Miles provided the gun but did not pull the trigger in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, court documents state. In an affidavit provided by Branden Culpepper of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Culpepper told the Tuscaloosa County District Court that Miles admitted to providing the gun to alleged shooter Michael Lynne Davis and that Davis stuck Harris with a single fatal gunshot as she sat in the passenger seat of a car.
Huntsville basketball riding momentum into matchup with top-ranked Pinson Valley
The 256 vs. 205 Challenge is more than just a rivalry series — it's a chance for the Huntsville and Birmingham-area schools to compete at the highest level as the regular season wraps up.
10 potential candidates to replace Alabama DC Pete Golding
Alabama football recently lost their defensive coordinator Pete Golding to SEC rival Ole Miss. Now, the search has begun to see who will replace the former play-caller over the past five seasons in Tuscaloosa. Golding may not have been a fan-favorite, but he did assemble and lead some of the...
David Faulkner “Fired Up” to be McGill-Toolen Head Coach
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McGill-Toolen’s search for a head coach has come to an end. The Yellow Jackets have hired David Faulkner. “I’m fired up about it. When you think about the elite programs in high school football, Mcgill-Toolen was one of those schools that comes to mind and I was just really excited about the opportunity to go there and to continue to be able to build on that brand that Mcgill-Toolen has and hopefully elevate it.”
