Trussville, AL

Oxygen

Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus

Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS New York

At least 6 killed after powerful tornado slams Alabama

A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. David Hill, sheriff for Autauga County, Alabama, confirmed to CBS News that there were at least six fatalities in the county. Ernie Baggett, emergency management agency director in Autauga County, Alabama, told CBS News that about 40 homes were damaged or destroyed. The tornado's destruction traversed a path of about 20 miles in the communities of Old Kingston and Marbury, Baggett said.Search and...
SELMA, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles provided gun in fatal shooting, court documents state

Dismissed Alabama basketball player Darius Miles provided the gun but did not pull the trigger in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, court documents state. In an affidavit provided by Branden Culpepper of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Culpepper told the Tuscaloosa County District Court that Miles admitted to providing the gun to alleged shooter Michael Lynne Davis and that Davis stuck Harris with a single fatal gunshot as she sat in the passenger seat of a car.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

David Faulkner “Fired Up” to be McGill-Toolen Head Coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McGill-Toolen’s search for a head coach has come to an end. The Yellow Jackets have hired David Faulkner. “I’m fired up about it. When you think about the elite programs in high school football, Mcgill-Toolen was one of those schools that comes to mind and I was just really excited about the opportunity to go there and to continue to be able to build on that brand that Mcgill-Toolen has and hopefully elevate it.”
MOBILE, AL

