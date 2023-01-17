MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McGill-Toolen’s search for a head coach has come to an end. The Yellow Jackets have hired David Faulkner. “I’m fired up about it. When you think about the elite programs in high school football, Mcgill-Toolen was one of those schools that comes to mind and I was just really excited about the opportunity to go there and to continue to be able to build on that brand that Mcgill-Toolen has and hopefully elevate it.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO