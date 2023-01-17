ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

To win in 2024, Democrats must become the party of economic renewal

Democrats bucked history in 2022 by holding the Senate and nearly keeping the House. They did so by riding an anti-MAGA wave of anger at the loss of Roe v. Wade, anxiety over attempts to weaken our democracy, and a fear of losing other freedoms.  Despite this success, battleground state polling from Way to Win…
NBC Washington

US Mayors Express Immigration Concerns at Conference in DC

Mayors from across the country are in D.C. this week at the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors to discuss concerns and meet with federal leaders. At the conference on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke, and mayors discussed their immigration concerns. “And we're committed to working with you, to...
dallasexpress.com

Arkansas Gov Bans CRT, Term Latinx

The new Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, issued a series of executive orders following her inauguration that sought to ban critical race theory (CRT) and terms such as “Latinx” from government institutions. Sanders, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, successfully won the recent election...
