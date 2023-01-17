ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Trial set to begin for Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting teen

By Shiina LoSciuto, Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Jury selection took place Tuesday in the trial of a Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teenager while off duty in June 2021.

Police said Daniel Dolan, 38, followed 18-year-old Dominic Vincent’s car into the parking lot of a West Greenwich pizza place, then shot Vincent in the arm as he tried to drive off.

According to a state police report, Dolan told detectives he finished his shift and drove to a liquor store. While driving home on I-95 South, he allegedly saw Vincent speeding and started following him. Dolan said he believed at the time that Vincent was involved in a high-speed chase with police, despite no police being around.

Dolan confronted Vincent in the parking lot and tried to stop his car. When Vincent refused, police said Dolan fired his department-issued weapon into the car, injuring Vincent.

Watch: Surveillance video of the incident (story continues below)

The R.I. Attorney General’s office said the shooting was not justified and charged Dolan with three counts of assault and one count of discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.

Dolan has been suspended from the police department without pay.

Vincent, and two other teenagers who were in the car with him, told detectives they did not realize Dolan was a police officer. According to state police, Dolan was not wearing his uniform and was in his personal vehicle.

RELATED: ‘Unspeakable’ trauma: Lawyer for teen shot by off-duty police officer describes encounter

Dolan’s attorney argued his client was acting in the interest of public safety. In July 2022, Dolan rejected a plea deal from the state that would’ve had him serve five years in prison with the remainder of the sentence suspended.

Jury selection concluded on Tuesday. The trial is set to begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Regina Quiles
2d ago

Police think they can do whatever they want behind there badge… hope Vincent gets justice served and Dolan does jail time !!!

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

