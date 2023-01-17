Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WANE-TV
FWFD: Electrical problem behind southeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. The FWFD said there were no...
WANE-TV
Firefighters investigate southeast Fort Wayne house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. Authorities have not provided any details...
b969fm.com
FWPD photo wins recognition from the US Justice Department
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A photo of a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer and a student reading together has received national recognition from a branch of the U.S. Justice Department. Officer Juana Saldana is shown in the photo reading with a local student who is originally from...
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
wfft.com
Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
WANE-TV
New Haven mayor gives State of the City address
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael gave a State of the City address Thursday, praising the city’s “strong and resilient” community and discussing various breakthroughs and challenges New Haven faces. Some of the projects Mayor McMichael discussed included the recent announcement of...
WANE-TV
Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
WANE-TV
Get out to Savor Fort Wayne
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams is joined by Emily Stuck, from Visit Fort Wayne, to talk about this year’s Savor Fort Wayne. Learn more about Savor here. You can also enter to win gift cards on wane.com under the contests tab here.
whatzup.com
Clean Eatz Cafe opening location in Fort Wayne
The 14 Square Shopping Plaza is adding another shop as the highly awaited Clean Eatz Café, a dine-in cafe featuring burgers, wraps, flatbreads, and build-your-own bowls, is slated to open Thursday, Jan. 19. Along with offering fresh food in-house, the national chain also has meal plans. Similar to the...
WANE-TV
City looks for new input on Foster Park Golf Course renovation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golfers had plenty to say when Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation asked for their input on how to bring the city-owned Foster Park Golf Course into the future. Now, those who use the two-mile trail around Foster Park will get their chance to weigh...
WANE-TV
New Haven becomes latest Indiana city to push for remote workers
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven launched its remote worker recruitment program Wednesday, joining a list of more than two dozen Indiana cities that have made similar moves. The cities involved are working with MakeMyMove, a talent recruitment company, with the goal of adding more...
WOWO News
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
WANE-TV
Summit City Vintage offers hip stylin’ from back in the day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Those T-shirts and blue jeans from back in the day may be more valuable and hip than you think. That’s what three young entrepreneurs know and are banking on with the opening of Summit City Vintage Quality Aged Apparel at the Canterbury Marketplace on St. Joe Road.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
WANE-TV
Arts United appoints new president, CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Arts United, a local nonprofit arts agency, announced Thursday the organization has named a new president and CEO. The organization appointed Dan Ross, who has worked for Arts United for the last 13 years, as the person who will succeed Susan Mendenhall in late January.
WANE-TV
Century old Broadway theater will now be the Chateau on Broadway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Anyone who knows Eva Babalola knows she understands how to throw a party. Now, Babalola is the new owner of the Chateau on Broadway, formerly The Philmore on Broadway, in the 2400 block of the street by the same name. Currently, the 100-year-old venue...
WANE-TV
Local students head to Washington DC for March for Life protest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, more than 150 high school students left Fort Wayne for Washington D.C. to participate in the annual March for Life protest. March for Life, the largest regularly reoccurring protest, annually protests the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. Local participating schools...
963xke.com
Woman, child found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a home on the city’s north side on Wednesday. Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass just after 8:30 a.m. when a relative found the bodies and called 911.
