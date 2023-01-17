ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Golf Digest

Brett Maher was reportedly shanking his PATs so bad the Cowboys were running out of kicking balls

Monday was almost perfect for the Dallas Cowboys. Almost. After a rocky finish to the regular season, Dak Prescott bounced back, throwing for 304 yards, four touchdowns, and a 143.3 passer rating in a 31-14 Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win set up a NFC Divisional showdown against a third-string QB, sent Tom Brady packing (possibly for good), and even had Mike McCarthy dancing. There was just one little hitch:
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC

The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision

When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington wide receiver Calvin Muhammad dies

Calvin Muhammad, who had his best NFL year with the Washington Redskins in 1984, has died. He died on Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 64. In that ’84 season, when starting wide receiver Charley Brown went down with a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins having already lost receiver Alvin Garrett were extremely thin, with only Art Monk proven of those remaining.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon

Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KARE 11

Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

MINNEAPOLIS — After just one season as the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, Ed Donatell is out. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the move in a statement, saying "it is the right move for the future of our football team." O'Connell, who just wrapped up his first season as the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
9NEWS

Surtain Sr. will coach Florida State DBs in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Longtime NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr. has landed his first college assistant coaching job. Surtain, a two-time All-Pro who played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, will join the Florida State staff as its defensive backs coach, the school announced Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
