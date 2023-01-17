Read full article on original website
Brett Maher was reportedly shanking his PATs so bad the Cowboys were running out of kicking balls
Monday was almost perfect for the Dallas Cowboys. Almost. After a rocky finish to the regular season, Dak Prescott bounced back, throwing for 304 yards, four touchdowns, and a 143.3 passer rating in a 31-14 Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win set up a NFC Divisional showdown against a third-string QB, sent Tom Brady packing (possibly for good), and even had Mike McCarthy dancing. There was just one little hitch:
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Jeff Saturday to Return as Colts Head Coach?
ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weigh in on the likelihood that Jeff Saturday returns as Indianapolis Colts head coach.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision
When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals owner Mike Brown says he wants QB Joe Burrow to stay in Cincinnati for a long time
The Cincinnati Bengals want to keep quarterback Joe Burrow for the long haul. But whether or not they can afford the former top-overall draft pick is another matter.
Broncos ready to sign the check on massive Sean Payton asking price
Sean Payton may return to coaching this offseason. If he does, it’s going to take a hefty offer from whichever team wants him. Whichever team hopes to hire Sean Payton needs to make two deals: One with the New Orleans Saints, and one with Payton. The deal with the...
Two-time Super Bowl champion believes Lamar Jackson has played last game with Ravens
Former defensive end Chris Long believes quarterback Lamar Jackson has played his final game in a Baltimore Ravens uniform following a saga-filled season that included a divisive injury and a lengthy, still unresolved, contract dispute. Appearing on "The Season" with Peter Schrager, Long said he thinks the bridge between the...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
atozsports.com
Broncos interviewing one of the most exciting, young HC candidates today
There’s a head coaching vacancy in Denver. The Broncos need a new captain of the ship. In San Francisco, they’re still playing football. The 49ers are one of the best teams in football, and they’re still alive in the postseason. The Niners have one of the best...
Video of ex-Gophers coach Tim Brewster has gone viral
Brewster is part of Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado.
Former Washington wide receiver Calvin Muhammad dies
Calvin Muhammad, who had his best NFL year with the Washington Redskins in 1984, has died. He died on Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 64. In that ’84 season, when starting wide receiver Charley Brown went down with a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins having already lost receiver Alvin Garrett were extremely thin, with only Art Monk proven of those remaining.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon
Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
General Manager Search is Over
Ran Carthon, who has worked with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons, will replace Jon Robinson as the head of the personnel department.
Vikings cut ties with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell
MINNEAPOLIS — After just one season as the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, Ed Donatell is out. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed the move in a statement, saying "it is the right move for the future of our football team." O'Connell, who just wrapped up his first season as the...
Surtain Sr. will coach Florida State DBs in 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Longtime NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr. has landed his first college assistant coaching job. Surtain, a two-time All-Pro who played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, will join the Florida State staff as its defensive backs coach, the school announced Wednesday.
