The Town of Prescott Valley and WEST Consultants will update progress on a town-wide Master Drainage Plan during the February 2, 2023 Council Study Session in the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Directly after, a public meeting will offer a forum for residents to obtain more information and offer their input on the Plan. The Study Session begins at 3 p.m. and the Public Open House will take place from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO