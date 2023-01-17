ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband, solicitor’s office says

By Tanya Pinette
 2 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges relating to the death of her husband, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice on Tuesday, the solicitor’s office said. The charges originate from the June 2019 death of Clodfelter’s husband Hubert “Lee” Clodfelter .

Clodfelter was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to the service of two years in prison and eight years on probation for each charge, according to the solicitor’s office.

Hubert’s daughters found him dead under a property he owned and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Clodfelter pleaded guilty to lying to police about Hubert’s location, the solicitor’s office said. She also pleaded guilty to deleting information off a cell phone that would have shown communications between her and Hubert. Both incidents occurred in May and June 2019 during the time Hubert was reported missing and before he was found dead.

The solicitor’s office released a statement about Hubert’s murder.

“This was a very unique case. Someone, somewhere, at some point murdered Hubert Clodfelter. We can suspect, but we could not prove by a reason we could not tell what jurisdiction the murder occurred. We did remain diligent in seeing that justice was served for Mr. Clodfelter, his surviving family, and that justice be served on this defendant,” Seth Oskin said in a news release. “The defendant admitted to lying to law enforcement about where her husband was in early to mid-2019 as well as destroying evidence off her phone as indicted. My office is proud of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Horry County Police Department for their involvement and diligence in this case. Most importantly, we are very happy that Mr. Clodfelter’s daughters and remaining family feel that justice was served the best it could be. They gave powerful victim impact statements to the court and are thankful for their long awaited day in court.”

