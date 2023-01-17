Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls Lose in TVL First-Place Battle With Foothill Tech
The top-ranked Bishop Diego girls basketball ran into a fired-up Foothill Tech team and suffered a 49-30 loss in a battle Tri-Valley League leaders on Tuesday night at the Brick House Gym. Foothill Tech moved into sole possession of first place at 3-0 (12-5 overall) while Bishop Diego fell to...
Watch: Anton Watson nearly saves Gonzaga with steal and dunk in final minutes
SPOKANE - Down 66-64 with 1:35 left in the game, the Gonzaga Bulldogs needed a stop on defense if they were to overcome a second-half comeback against Loyola Marymount. Anton Watson delivered, intercepting a pass from the Lions' Cam Shelton and going coast-to-coast to throw down a thunderous dunk ...
sanmateoathletics.org
Boys Varsity Basketball beats San Jose 59 – 43
The San Mateo Boys Varisty team beat San Jose in a great showing by the Bearcats. The Bearcats had a 5 point lead at half, but came out firing on all cylinders in the third, outscoring San Jose 19-7 to secure the W. Tyler Spitzer-Wu led the way with 19 points, while Manav Ejjalaghatta and Zidane Auzarang each carried their own witgh 14 points each.
Hanford Sentinel
Golden Bears open TCC play with win over Kingsburg
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys basketball team opened TCC play with a 72-52 win over Kingsburg and a 74-60 loss to Hanford West on Jan. 13. They moved to 13-7 overall. In their win over Kingsburg, Nevin Pitkin led the Golden Bears with 21 points. Lucas Sousa had 19 points, while Jackson Reinhart finished with 10 points. Colin Dodd added 8 points.
