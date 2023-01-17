The San Mateo Boys Varisty team beat San Jose in a great showing by the Bearcats. The Bearcats had a 5 point lead at half, but came out firing on all cylinders in the third, outscoring San Jose 19-7 to secure the W. Tyler Spitzer-Wu led the way with 19 points, while Manav Ejjalaghatta and Zidane Auzarang each carried their own witgh 14 points each.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO