Boys Varsity Basketball beats San Jose 59 – 43

The San Mateo Boys Varisty team beat San Jose in a great showing by the Bearcats. The Bearcats had a 5 point lead at half, but came out firing on all cylinders in the third, outscoring San Jose 19-7 to secure the W. Tyler Spitzer-Wu led the way with 19 points, while Manav Ejjalaghatta and Zidane Auzarang each carried their own witgh 14 points each.
SAN MATEO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Golden Bears open TCC play with win over Kingsburg

The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys basketball team opened TCC play with a 72-52 win over Kingsburg and a 74-60 loss to Hanford West on Jan. 13. They moved to 13-7 overall. In their win over Kingsburg, Nevin Pitkin led the Golden Bears with 21 points. Lucas Sousa had 19 points, while Jackson Reinhart finished with 10 points. Colin Dodd added 8 points.
KINGSBURG, CA

