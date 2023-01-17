Read full article on original website
Related
SHOOT Online
Street Talk for January 20, 2023
Production company Merchant has signed director Benji Weinstein for Canadian representation. He continues to be repped by SMUGGLER in the U.S. and U.K., and Finch in Australia and New Zealand. Weinstein began his career directing independent music promos for artists including the indie-rock band The Weakerthans, which saw his work nominated for Music Video of the Year at the Juno Awards. After spending some time directing episodic television, Weinstein transitioned into advertising. He has been credited with laugh-out-loud funny content in recent years for brands such as Dr. Pepper and Mentos. He has worked with clients including Bubly with Michael Bublé, Temptations, GEICO, V Energy, MiO, Aldi, Toyota, Monster.com, BMO, Fountain Tire, Expedia, GoDaddy, and Virgin Media. Weinstein took inspiration from COVID-19 lockdowns to create the pioneering Zoom series Join Meeting, featuring actor Terry Crews. Weinstein has been critically recognised with a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for REI’s #OptOutside and Gold Pencil for Best in Show. Looking ahead, Weinstein will be directing some exciting new ads in Australia and the U,K. at the beginning of the year. Currently, he is working on a new podcast series, which will be released in 2023....
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Red Power Ranger Austin St. John Won't Attend The 30-Year Reunion
"Power Rangers" is one of those franchises that continues to withstand the test of time, with an incredible amount of TV seasons and numerous movies that speak for themselves. While fans prepare for another movie reboot, the series got some of its best news in decades — a "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" reunion.
Prince William Has Told Prince Harry His Kids Are Not His Brother’s ‘Responsibility.’ The Spare Author Says He Still ‘Worries’
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
Thunderbolts: An Updated Cast List For The Marvel Movie, Including Sebastian Stan And Florence Pugh
The MCU has a Thunderbolts movie on the way, and Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh are just a few of the actors who are confirmed to appear.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
fashionweekdaily.com
Contemporary Artist Revives Old Hollywood Aesthetics For Fashion Week
The opportunity to engage with art created by like-minded individuals with similar identities wields an incredible meaning for the LGBTQIA+ community and others who may not often see themselves reflected in mainstream media. As a non-binary, queer, and feminine-presenting fine art photographer, Sophie Chalk is breaking barriers and challenging traditional norms in the art world. Their unique blend of old and new world aesthetics captivates audiences with striking lighting design and historical signifiers. Telling important stories of queer experience that are often overlooked or underrepresented.
wegotthiscovered.com
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
PopSugar
The "M3GAN" Dance Continues Its TikTok Reign
Movie theaters, malls, bedrooms, gyms — name a location, and M3GAN's dance has likely been performed there. Months before "M3GAN" even premiered, TikTokers latched onto a particular dance scene from the horror film, re-creating the peculiar moves and spawning a new viral trend. First teased in the trailer last...
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios FW23 Codifies New Dimensions of Masculinity
Over the past several years in fashion, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the expansion of gendered dress notes. But what makes the fused designs particularly interesting is that each designer, brand or house has their unique way of approaching the creative task at hand. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Acne Studios makes this matter a core collection driver instead of a peripheral detail – all with its signature cadence of fused fabric wonder.
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
wegotthiscovered.com
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
Comments / 0