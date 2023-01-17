ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
The SPPD's Ice Angel was one of multiple units on scene Jan. 15 in the town of Linwood. (Photo: Brandi Makuski/Point Plover Metro Wire

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck.

The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation.

Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle submerged in a pond on private property there. When the first units arrived, they found a pickup partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, Kluck, of Linwood, was dead.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said as more information unfolded, deputies discovered the vehicle had been submerged in the pond “for several days” and Kluck may have driven intentionally into the water, Point Plover Metro Wire reports. Foul play is not suspected.

Lt. Victor Kedrowski from SPFD said initially, rescuers from fire departments in Stevens Point, Plover, Rosholt, Rudolph, and Amherst were dispatched. A large response is typical whenever a technical rescue, such as a water rescue, is reported, he said, adding that once crews determined it was a recovery, not a rescue, units from Rosholt, Amherst, and Plover, were ultimately canceled.

The Portage Co. Medical Examiner and Johnson Towing of Stevens Point also responded to the scene.

WausauPilot

