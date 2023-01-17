Read full article on original website
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
SLED charges woman with intimidation of witness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents charged 32 year-old Alana Ann Westbury with Intimidation of a Witness on Jan. 12. Authorities say Westbury attempted to obstruct or impede the case after the court allowed supervised DSS contact between the defendant and minor victim. The defendant had...
SC Military Dept. addresses McCrady Center incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Military Department is addressing Tuesday’s incident between cadets in the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe and Youth ChalleNGe programs at McCrady Training Center in Eastover. The physical altercation, which authorities say began as an argument, left 14 cadets and one staff member hospitalized....
Fairfield authorities investigate weekend shooting incidents
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County deputies are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend. On January 13, one victim was shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a home on Hwy 21 South in Ridgeway. The suspect fled the area and the victim was transported...
Columbia Police charge 26 year-old man in death investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins in connection with a death investigation. Dinkins is accused of burying his friend in a shallow grave in the backyard at a Kimpton Drive home on Sept. 16, after the victim experienced a medical event that caused death. Officers say Dinkins allegedly did not notify police or call 911.
Richland One releases statement after former employee arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland District One released a statement regarding the arrest of a former Columbia High School employee by authorities. Earlier today, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a former school employee on sexual battery charges. Joshua Curenton, 29, a former Columbia High School...
Police investigating armed robbery at Summerville Family Dollar
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway following an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning at a Family Dollar store. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when an armed male suspect entered the store located on Ladson Road, according to the Summerville Police Department. Police say the suspect did not take any items […]
Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
Police investigating after elderly man found dead in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no […]
Harden Street store manager arrested, others cited in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search warrant served at a Five Points store on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched Crowntown Cannabis located at 610 Harden Street in the afternoon hours.
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
Lexington Police searching for alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters who took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials. If you have any information, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
'At least treat them like humans': Richland County responds to videos showing jail conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Social media videos from inside the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center show living conditions that some may call disturbing. The videos show disconnected toilets and sinks, with sewage floating in cells. "No matter what they did wrong, yes, they did wrong, and some of them didn't...
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
Food and clothes provided to Colony Apartments’ residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Residents at the Colony Apartments forced to evacuate nearly three weeks ago are finally starting to move back in their homes. Many were required to leave during some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this winter, after City officials learned numerous units did not have heat or water.
