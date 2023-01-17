ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

The Saginaw News

Bay City woman charged with trying to kill mother in stabbing to have psych evaluation

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her mother is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the prosecution’s case against her can proceed. Kathryn G. Clifford, 23, is charged with single counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm. The former is a life offense, while the latter is a 10-year felony.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Three defendants sentenced to life in prison for Family Dollar shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
People

Michigan Family Gets Life in Prison for Killing Family Dollar Security Guard Over Mask Mandate

The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a mask before shopping A married Michigan couple and their adult son have been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of a store security guard in May 2020. The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a face covering before shopping at the local Family Dollar store.  Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45; her husband Larry Edward Teague, 44; and her son Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, were previously convicted of premeditated...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Suspect Steals Money From Tuscola County Farm Stand

Police in Tuscola County are looking for a suspect who took cash from a money box at a roadside farm stand. Security footage shows the white male had stopped at the McDaniel’s Farm stand on M-15 near Birch Run Road several times on Sunday. Police say he was driving a U-Haul. During one stop, the man can be seen cutting the lock from the cash box and taking the money inside.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
wsgw.com

42-Year-Old Man Dies in Crash while Allegedly Fleeing Police

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man from Caro who is said to have been involved in a traffic crash while fleeing from police. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on State Street early Saturday afternoon, when a Caro Police officer attempted to pull him over. The Sheriff’s Office says the man didn’t stop, and instead drove through a store parking lot into the Industrial Park, then onto Dixon Road, where they joined the pursuit.
CARO, MI
WWMT

Students detained by police after threat against Bentley schools in Burton

BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE (1/17/23): Students involved in making a social media threat against Bentley schools have been detained by police, according to the district. Bentley High School and Middle School will have an increased police presence following a "kill list" that was discovered on social media over the weekend.
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

