FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
SAGINAW, MI — A former Covenant HealthCare employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from the hospital, though she has the chance to avoid the felony staining her record. Rachel A. Reinbold, 38, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and...
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her mother is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the prosecution’s case against her can proceed. Kathryn G. Clifford, 23, is charged with single counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm. The former is a life offense, while the latter is a 10-year felony.
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
SAGINAW, MI — Not even a month into his 18th year, a Saginaw teen accused of robbing a Family Dollar store and shooting its teenage clerk in her face has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s looking at years behind bars. James T. Johnson on Nov....
FLINT, MI — A 52-year-old Grand Blanc has been arrested and held overnight in the Genesee County Jail after police said he sent a series of threatening emails to county Prosecutor David Leyton. Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Thursday, Jan. 19, he expects to present a case charging the...
BAY CITY, MI — In September, a supposedly armed man threatened to kill his family and burn down their rural Bay County house before fleeing into a nearby patch of woods. Hiding there for hours and urging police to come get him, he was later flushed by a police helicopter.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a mask before shopping A married Michigan couple and their adult son have been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of a store security guard in May 2020. The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, had asked the woman's daughter to wear a face covering before shopping at the local Family Dollar store. Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45; her husband Larry Edward Teague, 44; and her son Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, were previously convicted of premeditated...
KOCHVILLE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been two years since Barbara Roberson’s oldest son, Donald Patrick Jr., was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hooters restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township. “Donald was a joy, he, he loved laughing and he...
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
Police in Tuscola County are looking for a suspect who took cash from a money box at a roadside farm stand. Security footage shows the white male had stopped at the McDaniel’s Farm stand on M-15 near Birch Run Road several times on Sunday. Police say he was driving a U-Haul. During one stop, the man can be seen cutting the lock from the cash box and taking the money inside.
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man from Caro who is said to have been involved in a traffic crash while fleeing from police. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on State Street early Saturday afternoon, when a Caro Police officer attempted to pull him over. The Sheriff’s Office says the man didn’t stop, and instead drove through a store parking lot into the Industrial Park, then onto Dixon Road, where they joined the pursuit.
SAGINAW, MI — Having lost her eldest son and nephew in a shooting more than 10 years ago, Saginaw mother Jackie Jones is hopeful sensible gun legislation is on the horizon to prevent fellow parents from enduring the grief she has suffered. “When he died, a part of me...
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE (1/17/23): Students involved in making a social media threat against Bentley schools have been detained by police, according to the district. Bentley High School and Middle School will have an increased police presence following a "kill list" that was discovered on social media over the weekend.
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
