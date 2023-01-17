Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method
As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method. Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
Polygon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 2 have been delayed a few weeks
The Call of Duty franchise’s latest season is coming out a bit later than expected. The new season will now launch on Feb. 15 rather than the previously expected date of Feb. 1, Activision announced on Twitter on Wednesday. The season patch, when it arrives, will bring major updates for both Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
dotesports.com
What is reverse boosting in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?
When playing Call of Duty, most people are trying to do as well as they can. But not everyone is. And in some cases, some players are actively trying to do poorly in games. Why is that, you ask? Well, it mostly has to do with the skill-based matchmaking system and how people react to it. The general rule of thumb is that the better you consistently do in games, the better your opponents will also be. When the level of competition increases, many players usually attempt to meet the bar the opposition has set or even prove they are better than their current skill level. But not everybody does that.
dotesports.com
The best Modern Warfare 2 weapons and loadout tier list
A Call of Duty pub-stomper or competitive player are only as good as their loadout. Leveling up a weapon in Modern Warfare 2 is only half the battle. You’ll need to pick the right attachments to go with it, and with the gun, you’re also going to need the right perks. Building a loadout can be exhausting and daunting, but we’re here to help.
Kotaku
Ubisoft Devs Grill Boss On Shifting Blame And Chasing Trends
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot faced tough questions from some exhausted and fed-up staff about recent missteps and future plans in a company-wide Q&A session on Wednesday. The meeting comes just a week after the Assassin’s Creed publisher announced new cancellations, delays, and cost-cutting measures, and told employees “the ball is in your court” to help get the $3 billion company back on track.
dotesports.com
Love it or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s sales in the U.S. were unmatched
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has topped the list of best-selling games of 2022 in the U.S. released by market research company NPD Group. According to the list revealed by the company, Modern Warfare 2 came in at number one for both the retail and digital sales made by video game titles last year, as well as the best-selling game in the months of October, November, and December.
Kotaku
Xbox Exec Praises Devs For Releasing Games Amid Culture of ‘Cancellation'
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer juxtaposed the joys of gaming with the current sense of despair in the world after accepting the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 12th Annual New York Game Awards on Tuesday night. He also applauded creators who still release “their visions” into the world in the “current culture of criticism and cancellation,” a loaded line at a time when debates are raging about the ethics of boycotting certain games like Hogwarts Legacy.
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘DIVER’ error in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Errors are the bane of any gamer’s existence. The last thing you want is a glitch ruining your experience and making your life ultimately harder. We’re in the age of updates, with developers’ hands on the button, ready to fix any major issues as they present themselves. But, it doesn’t stop them from coming—Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are far from perfect games in terms of smooth, unbroken gameplay.
Kotaku
6 Years Later, Popular Guilty Gear Game Finally Gets Smooth Online Gameplay
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Arc System Works’ 2017 entry in the long-running anime fighting game franchise, is will get an update on January 20. This isn’t just any old update, though, as it makes one crucial change that will benefit everyone who plays online. The game is finally receiving the much-coveted “rollback” netcode, which should result in smoother multiplayer gameplay.
Microsoft is interested in buying Netflix, a big bet after the Activision acquisition
According to Routers, Microsoft, one of the largest technology companies in the world and leaders in the computer, video game and video calling sectors, wants to grow more by 2023 with a possible acquisition of another giant, Netflix.
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
NME
Nintendo working on new ‘Nintendogs’ game according to patent
It seems that Nintendo is working on a new Nintendogs game, 12 years after Nintendogs + Cats was released on the 3DS. According to a new patent filed earlier this week, the game could include Augmented Reality technology to bring Nintendogs and Nintencats to the real world, in a similar fashion to Pokemon Go.
Kotaku
Layoffs Hit GameSpot, Giant Bomb Just Months After Fandom Buys Them
Two of the biggest outlets in games media are the latest to face layoffs. A number of editorial staff across both Giant Bomb and GameSpot revealed they’d been let go on Thursday, just months after the sites were purchased by the Fandom wiki network. The layoffs were announced during...
Kotaku
Fortnite’s New Weekly Quest System Sucks, Even With Changes
Last month, Fortnite’s newest season, Chapter 4 Season 1, started. With it came some big changes, fresh content, and a new island to explore. Most of the new stuff this season has been great! But one change to how quests work has frustrated some players, myself included, and while Epic’s recent attempts to fix this problem have helped a bit, the situation isn’t completely remedied.
IGN
Halo Infinite Director Joseph Staten Leaving 343 Industries to Rejoin Xbox Publishing
After today's announcement that Microsoft will lay off 10,000 people, details on how internal restructuring will hit its gaming divisions continue to emerge, with Halo Infinite's 343 Industries among the studios impacted. According to Bloomberg, Joseph Staten, a Halo veteran who began his career with Bungie in 1998, will transition...
Comments / 0