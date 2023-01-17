Becky Holt, Britain’s most tattooed woman, got her tattoos covered, making her look unrecognizable, and said she 'feels like a lady'. About 95 percent of Becky’s body is covered in tattoos, and it had cost her $37,969 to fund the transformation. The 34-year-old woman got this idea after she uploaded a video on YouTube with her tattoos hidden to see how she would look without them. The video was 21 minutes long, and the amazing response she got from her fans left her fascinated. She added that it would be a real test for her to see herself without tattoos.

3 DAYS AGO