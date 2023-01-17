Read full article on original website
Vail Nordic Center hosts first race in SSCV’s Vail Nordic Town Series
Over 65 Nordic competitors of varying ages and abilities gathered at the Vail Nordic Center on Jan. 11 for the first of four of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Vail Nordic Town Series. The next family-oriented event for adults and children of all abilities is on Jan. 25 at Maloit Park in Minturn. The 1-kilometer and 3-kilometer races start at 4:30 p.m. with a 5-kilometer option beginning at 5 pm — bring your headlamp! All are Nordic freestyle events. More details can be found at https://www.VailTownSeries.com/.
Battle Mountain boys basketball defeats Vail Mountain School in rivalry game
EAST VAIL —The Battle Mountain boys basketball team defeated upvalley rival Vail Mountain School, 47-32, on Thursday night on the Gore Rangers’ home court in a non-league game. The Huskies were able to remain ahead of the Gore Rangers throughout the game, establishing their lead during a low-scoring...
Country music, snowshoeing under the stars and free mogul races for kids: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/20/23
Don your cowboy boots and hat and head to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek to hear Joe Nichols on Saturday night. Nichols has been a fixture on the country music scene for 20 years and is one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists. Nichols...
Eagle County students shine at USA Climbing regional and American Scholastic Climbing League meet
We knew the past weekend would be busy for area middle and high school climbers. Now, it can officially be described as successful, too. Three members of the Eagle Climbing and Fitness team placed in the top-13 at the USA Climbing Region 41 competition in Denver last Saturday to advance to the Division 4 championships on Feb. 11-12 in Oklahoma City. Division 4 is one of nine divisions across the country. On Sunday, many of those athletes returned to the climbing wall to compete in the middle and high school divisions of the American Scholastic Climbing League regular season meet held at their home gym. The Eagle Valley girls placed second as a team in the high school division, led by Reese Manley’s sixth-place overall finish. It was the first competition for the Devils’ junior after a nearly year-long injury.
How Apex Mountain School is creating educational events to build community in the outdoors
During the pandemic and the last few years, participation in outdoor recreation has continued to increase with more individuals trying, and sticking with, new outdoor opportunities. The Outdoor Industry Association’s 2022 State of the Outdoor Market reported that more than 10 million new participants have enjoyed outdoor recreation activities since March 2020.
Vail Valley’s SteamMaster celebrating 45 years
Forty-five years ago, Gary Gilman was looking for a way to support his ski habit. He found it, and more, by creating SteamMaster Cleaning and Restoration. Gilman after all these years is easing his way out of the company, now owned by CEO Raj Manickam and President Matt Monica. Julie Gilman is still running the office.
Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼
This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.
Vail Comedy Show returns with back-to-back performances by headliner Steve Gillespie
Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and then Thursday at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Steve Gillespie from CONAN and FOX is headlining. Nic Dean from Denver will support. Brett Hiker, who grew up in Eagle, will be a special guest at the Moe’s show. Mark Masters will host.
Ski, soup and views at Grill on the Gore
In wintertime, Grill on the Gore transforms into a cozy Nordic skiing lodge, warming guests with a flavorful — and bottomless — soup buffet. Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet features three soups: a vegetarian option, a protein-based soup like chicken noodle, and the signature bison chili. This classic chili has hearty portions of bison mixed into a delicious blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.
Eagle Valley girls basketball runs past Vail Christian at home
GYPSUM — Forget the lopsided final score — there were positives on both sides in Thursday night’s basketball game between the Eagle Valley girls and visiting Vail Christian. The Devils, who play in the 5A Western Slope, got their second win in as many nights after Tuesday’s...
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House
Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
Pumphouse Lake avalanche report details factors in slide that killed 2 snowmobilers
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released its final report Saturday, Jan. 14, about an avalanche that killed two snowmobilers east of Winter Park near Pumphouse Lake on Jan. 7. The report provides more detail about the accident and rescue efforts. The report states three snowmobilers were riding in an area...
Vail Mountain targets Jan. 21-23 for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening
Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
Time machine: 40 years ago, 13,000 guests ski Vail on a Monday
Vail Resorts and the town of Vail were preparing for a big makeover, the Vail Trail reported. A key element of the makeover was known as “Vail’s Front Door,” which sought to transform the main access point onto Vail Mountain in the area known as the Vista Bahn ski yard.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Bus ridership up, frontage road days down with Vail’s new parking program
The start of ski season this year brought changes to Vail’s parking program. The changes were meant to encourage other types of transit to the town and higher turnover of parking spaces as well as reduce the number of overflow days onto the South Frontage Road. The rollout of...
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
St. Vrain Valley parents want snow days back
One school district in Boulder County opted for online remote learning instead of a snow day.
