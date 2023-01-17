ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vail Nordic Center hosts first race in SSCV’s Vail Nordic Town Series

Over 65 Nordic competitors of varying ages and abilities gathered at the Vail Nordic Center on Jan. 11 for the first of four of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Vail Nordic Town Series. The next family-oriented event for adults and children of all abilities is on Jan. 25 at Maloit Park in Minturn. The 1-kilometer and 3-kilometer races start at 4:30 p.m. with a 5-kilometer option beginning at 5 pm — bring your headlamp! All are Nordic freestyle events. More details can be found at https://www.VailTownSeries.com/.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County students shine at USA Climbing regional and American Scholastic Climbing League meet

We knew the past weekend would be busy for area middle and high school climbers. Now, it can officially be described as successful, too. Three members of the Eagle Climbing and Fitness team placed in the top-13 at the USA Climbing Region 41 competition in Denver last Saturday to advance to the Division 4 championships on Feb. 11-12 in Oklahoma City. Division 4 is one of nine divisions across the country. On Sunday, many of those athletes returned to the climbing wall to compete in the middle and high school divisions of the American Scholastic Climbing League regular season meet held at their home gym. The Eagle Valley girls placed second as a team in the high school division, led by Reese Manley’s sixth-place overall finish. It was the first competition for the Devils’ junior after a nearly year-long injury.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

How Apex Mountain School is creating educational events to build community in the outdoors

During the pandemic and the last few years, participation in outdoor recreation has continued to increase with more individuals trying, and sticking with, new outdoor opportunities. The Outdoor Industry Association’s 2022 State of the Outdoor Market reported that more than 10 million new participants have enjoyed outdoor recreation activities since March 2020.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley’s SteamMaster celebrating 45 years

Forty-five years ago, Gary Gilman was looking for a way to support his ski habit. He found it, and more, by creating SteamMaster Cleaning and Restoration. Gilman after all these years is easing his way out of the company, now owned by CEO Raj Manickam and President Matt Monica. Julie Gilman is still running the office.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼

This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Ski, soup and views at Grill on the Gore

In wintertime, Grill on the Gore transforms into a cozy Nordic skiing lodge, warming guests with a flavorful — and bottomless — soup buffet. Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet features three soups: a vegetarian option, a protein-based soup like chicken noodle, and the signature bison chili. This classic chili has hearty portions of bison mixed into a delicious blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House

Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
EDWARDS, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice

Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022

Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
