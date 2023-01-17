ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

outerbanksvoice.com

Robert Howard Cotton, Jr. of Coinjock, January 17

Robert “Bob” Howard Cotton, Jr., age 79, of Coinjock, NC died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Born in Franklin, VA on February 24, 1943 to the late Robert Howard Cotton and Margaret Whitfield Cotton, he was the husband of Anita Hotchkiss Cotton.
COINJOCK, NC
foodgressing.com

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

John Howard Forbes, Jr., January 14

John Howard Forbes Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina on January 14th. He was born in Poplar Branch, North Carolina and worked on his parent’s farm with his sister, Rosalyn, until joining the Coast Guard upon graduation from Griggs School. After leaving the Coast Guard he became a Wildlife Enforcement Officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. He served for 36 years in Currituck County. Howard junior, as he was known by his many friends and family, was an active member of his community. He enjoyed local and national politics, Currituck history, sports, with particular emphasis on the University of North Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams and telling compelling and often hilarious stories of growing up and living in Currituck County. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and particularly his family.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Animals of all kinds coming to Chesapeake for 'Exoticon'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If puppies and kittens don't do anything for you, you might try finding the perfect pet at Exoticon in Chesapeake this weekend. The exotic pet expo will showcase a wide variety of animals, many of which aren't sold at your typical pet store. You'll find reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, mammals and more!
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WITN

North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people

OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market

NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
VIRGINIA STATE

