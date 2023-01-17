Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Robert Howard Cotton, Jr. of Coinjock, January 17
Robert “Bob” Howard Cotton, Jr., age 79, of Coinjock, NC died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Born in Franklin, VA on February 24, 1943 to the late Robert Howard Cotton and Margaret Whitfield Cotton, he was the husband of Anita Hotchkiss Cotton.
Animal trapping company sees more coyotes in urban areas of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s an uptick of coyote sightings in unusual areas of Hampton Roads. A trapping company in Norfolk said they’ve recently caught a few in the heart of the Mermaid City. Coyotes aren’t native to Virginia, but ACME Animal Control caught one behind a school...
foodgressing.com
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
Plane involved in deadly Suffolk crash 'was not to be flown': Report
A small plane that crashed in Suffolk, killing two North Carolina men, earlier this month, had not been cleared to fly by a mechanic who was working on an issue with the aircraft's engine.
outerbanksvoice.com
John Howard Forbes, Jr., January 14
John Howard Forbes Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina on January 14th. He was born in Poplar Branch, North Carolina and worked on his parent’s farm with his sister, Rosalyn, until joining the Coast Guard upon graduation from Griggs School. After leaving the Coast Guard he became a Wildlife Enforcement Officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. He served for 36 years in Currituck County. Howard junior, as he was known by his many friends and family, was an active member of his community. He enjoyed local and national politics, Currituck history, sports, with particular emphasis on the University of North Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams and telling compelling and often hilarious stories of growing up and living in Currituck County. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and particularly his family.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Animals of all kinds coming to Chesapeake for 'Exoticon'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If puppies and kittens don't do anything for you, you might try finding the perfect pet at Exoticon in Chesapeake this weekend. The exotic pet expo will showcase a wide variety of animals, many of which aren't sold at your typical pet store. You'll find reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, mammals and more!
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
WITN
North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people
OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
Downed power lines close portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach: Police
The Virginia Beach Police Department said Laskin Road will be 'impassable' between Linbay Drive and Freemac Drive, according to a tweet.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
Raising national debt ceiling may impact Hampton Roads residents: ODU economist
We checked in with Old Dominion University economist Bob McNabb about how the national debt ceiling will impact our pocketbooks in Hampton Roads, specifically for military workers and families.
Former 13News Now meteorologist Julie Wilcox passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has lost a former staff member and friend. It is with great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of former meteorologist Julie Wilcox. She passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. Julie worked at 13News Now for 12 years...
WAVY News 10
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
Rivers Casino hosts test night ahead of grand opening
This test night is a requirement by the Virginia Lottery Board to make sure that everything is running smoothly.
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
Comments / 0