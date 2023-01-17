Read full article on original website
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
Arcimoto halts production, may seek bankruptcy
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene-based Arcimoto is halting production of new vehicles as it considers bankruptcy protection due to a lack of funding. The Oregon company saw its stock fall nearly 60% on Wednesday as the value of the company continue to slide. Arcimoto makes a three-wheel electric vehicle, called...
Applications open for vacant Reedsport City Council position
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is accepting applications to fill a vacant City Council position. The appointee's term of office will begin at time of appointment and expire on December 31, 2024. At the general election in November 2024, the position will be open for election for a new four-year term.
Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration
Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
City of Roseburg invites residents to participate in the 'Winter 2023 Photo Contest'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is inviting Roseburg residents to enter the Winter 2023 City Connection Photo Contest. The city says anyone living in the Roseburg area is eligible to submit one photo taken in the Roseburg area. The photo must be depicting winter or the holidays. Photos also may be taken in the nearby Cascade Range and Callahan Mountains of the Southern Oregon Coast Range.
Two pet dogs perish in early morning shed fire, Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, around 6:58 a.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Cascade Drive. LFD says the first responding officer reported that a shed was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say that access to the shed was difficult due to multiple vehicles and items in the yard.
Former Portland Police Chief sworn as Springfield's Deputy Chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department swore in three new members Tuesday and promoted a fourth. Officers Amy Nelson and Dylan Korth were sworn in as the newest officers of the SPD, with Korth coming to Springfield from Eureka County in Nevada. Officer Kyle Potter was...
Police: Suspect identified, charged in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday, January 18. 53-year-old William Elliott Saffery of Roseburg is lodged at the Douglas County Jail, the police department said in a news release. Saffery is charged with:. Assault in the...
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OSU College of Engineering to develop zero-emissions 'SuperTruck'
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Researchers from the Oregon State University College of Engineering are partnering up with Daimler Trucks North America in order to develop a zero-emissions heavy-duty truck capable of regional and long-haul freight deliveries, according to a release from OSU. Oregon State University's Yue Cao and Alan Fern...
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
Roseburg Police: Suspect in custody in Wednesday morning shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A suspect is in custody and there is no known ongoing threat to the public in a shooting Wednesday morning, the Roseburg Police Department said in a news release. According to police, officers with the Roseburg Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Cow Creek Tribal...
Local CPR class sees higher demand
An Oregon business that offers CPR classes is seeing a spike in the number of people who want to be certified in CPR. “The last couple of weeks it’s been an increase at least 25% in business with just people reaching out about wanting to fill our classes and we filled a lot of them,” said Katina Purdy, Owner, Oregon CPR.
Newest Killer Burger location hires local artist to paint "Oregon Legends" mural
EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has opened a new Killer Burger location on Coburg Road, prior to the opening he commissioned local artist, Kayla Carlile, to paint a mural inside the restaurant. Carlile, a Eugene native, gained popularity on TikTok because of her...
Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June
After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
