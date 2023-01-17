ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR
WWEEK

Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Interim Director Leah Feldon Are Finalists for Top Environmental Quality Job

As Gov. Tina Kotek rounds out the hiring of new agency directors, two finalists have emerged for one of the most visible government executive jobs in Salem. WW has learned that the remaining candidates to replace Richard Whitman as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality are interim director Leah Feldon, a longtime senior DEQ staffer, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an environmental lawyer.
SALEM, OR
philomathnews.com

Les Schwab now operating in Philomath

After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
PHILOMATH, OR
klcc.org

Oregon loses yet another newspaper

The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
LEBANON, OR
KCBY

City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.

EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
EUGENE, OR
cardinaltimes.org

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better

After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed

In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year

All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
MONROE, OR
wholecommunity.news

Greg Evans: Matt Keating is not up to the task

As one neighborhood calls for a full accounting, Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans identifies the councilor he called out at the Dec. 14 council meeting for ‘racist and repugnant’ behavior. Greg Evans on Sunday named City Councilor Matt Keating as the source of veiled threats and ‘racist and...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers, Lane County Commissioner, Laurie Trieger

A conversation with Lane County Commissioner, Laurie Trieger and Michael Dunne. Laurie Trieger, Lane County Commissioner representing District Three, or the South Eugene area, might be somewhat new to county government, but she is a longtime resident and advocate for the district she now represents. “I’ve lived in the district...
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball center Phillipina Kyei practices, yet to be cleared for Oregon State

Oregon Ducks starting center Phillipina Kyei practiced Thursday, but has not yet been cleared to play at rival Oregon State on Friday. Kyei was hit in the face Sunday during the first half of the Ducks’ overtime loss to Washington State, and departed during the second half, when she was evaluated per concussion protocol. She was on the court Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena with the No. 23 Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) as they prepared to face the Beavers Friday night (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy