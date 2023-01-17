Read full article on original website
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KCBY
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
KCBY
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
WWEEK
Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Interim Director Leah Feldon Are Finalists for Top Environmental Quality Job
As Gov. Tina Kotek rounds out the hiring of new agency directors, two finalists have emerged for one of the most visible government executive jobs in Salem. WW has learned that the remaining candidates to replace Richard Whitman as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality are interim director Leah Feldon, a longtime senior DEQ staffer, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an environmental lawyer.
philomathnews.com
Les Schwab now operating in Philomath
After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
KCBY
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
cardinaltimes.org
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
KCBY
Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
KCBY
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
Devin Brooks, top uncommitted Oregon prospect, focusing on 3 — Oregon, USC and Washington
It's early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but Clackamas junior Devin Brooks has established himself as the state's top uncommitted player. Both Lakeridge wide receiver/tight end Joey Olsen (USC) and North Medford tight end A.J. Pugliano (Oregon) are already committed, and the 6-foot-4, 290-pound ...
KCBY
Crab pots at full boil with cooked crab at Eugene's Fisherman's Market
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite a delayed start to commercial crabbing season, crab pots are at full boil with cooked crab at the Fisherman's Market. Eugene's homegrown Fisherman's Market announced that the first catch of Dungeness crab from the Oregon fishery will be available starting Wednesday, January 18. Fisherman's Market...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
KCBY
Oregon & Oregon State's 2023 college football schedule released, battle for Oregon 11/24
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pac-12 Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all member schools. Oregon and Oregon State both have marquis matchups throughout the season and will end with the Oregon State Beavers headed to Eugene to play Oregon. Oregon State will unveil the new look Reser...
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule has 2 Friday games, including Utah at Reser Stadium
The Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule will feature six home games, including a Friday night matchup against the Utah Utes, and a three-game finish against Stanford, Washington and Oregon. The Beavers open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at San Jose State, and finish the season Friday, Nov. 24...
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
wholecommunity.news
Greg Evans: Matt Keating is not up to the task
As one neighborhood calls for a full accounting, Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans identifies the councilor he called out at the Dec. 14 council meeting for ‘racist and repugnant’ behavior. Greg Evans on Sunday named City Councilor Matt Keating as the source of veiled threats and ‘racist and...
klcc.org
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers, Lane County Commissioner, Laurie Trieger
A conversation with Lane County Commissioner, Laurie Trieger and Michael Dunne. Laurie Trieger, Lane County Commissioner representing District Three, or the South Eugene area, might be somewhat new to county government, but she is a longtime resident and advocate for the district she now represents. “I’ve lived in the district...
Oregon women’s basketball center Phillipina Kyei practices, yet to be cleared for Oregon State
Oregon Ducks starting center Phillipina Kyei practiced Thursday, but has not yet been cleared to play at rival Oregon State on Friday. Kyei was hit in the face Sunday during the first half of the Ducks’ overtime loss to Washington State, and departed during the second half, when she was evaluated per concussion protocol. She was on the court Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena with the No. 23 Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) as they prepared to face the Beavers Friday night (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
