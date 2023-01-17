Read full article on original website
nileswestnews.org
Opinion: The Dangers of Sports
There are many sports students pursue at Niles West, but we get caught up in the allure of doing a sport because they are fun and a great way to make friends. However, people have to keep in mind the dangers of many of those sports. For starters, cross country...
959theriver.com
Plainfield English Teacher Wins on Jeopardy! She’s At It Again Today.
Put one in the bag for Naperville resident and Plainfield East English teacher Erin Portman!. Yesterday, we all witnessed complete and utter domination from Ms. Portman as she racked up $31,201 to become the new Jeopardy! champion, defeating Connecticut real estate analyst Alec Wang and the previous champion, Canadian risk manager Vince Bacani.
nileswestnews.org
ChatGPT Comes To Niles West
Providing students with quick responses to essay prompts and questions, ChatGPT has taken plagiarism to a new level across American schools and is now making a name at Niles West. ChatGPT is an Artificial Intelligence system that can be applied to any language task. It can be as small as...
Big Rebound: The Giants have increased their win total ninefold — and they’re just getting started
To be frank, there was no other direction for Highland Park girls basketball to go but up. The Giants, though, have taken the fast track of progress. Their nine wins in half of this season are eight more than they collected across the previous two seasons combined (0-16 in 2021, 1-21 in ’21-’22). “We’re doing […] The post Big Rebound: The Giants have increased their win total ninefold — and they’re just getting started appeared first on The Record.
959theriver.com
Plainfield High School Teacher to Appear on Jeopardy! on Wednesday!
At 3:30 this afternoon, a local teacher will make an appearance on Jeopardy!. Erin Portman is an English teacher at Plainfield East, and according to a press release from PSD202, has been a loyal watcher since she was a kid. “My family and I enjoyed watching and knowing the answers,”...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Oakton Community College announces name change
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Oakton Community College is rolling out its new name Tuesday in Des Plaines. The school will be called Oakton College. The name change comes with an updated look. The classic leaf logo is getting a modernized touch. School leaders say Oakton will stay an open-access college for the community.
Regal theaters in Round Lake Beach and Bolingbrook among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
addictedtovacation.com
8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive
There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
thereporteronline.net
Best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023: Top 15 Menu Picks
We are only a few days away from Chicago Restaurant Week, and hopefully you’ve explored this year’s participants and their menus by now! If not, though, no worries. We’ll make things easier for you with Urban Matter’s top 15 menu picks for this year. Without further ado, here are what we consider to be the best of Chicago Restaurant Week 2023. Remember, we also have a list of first-time CRW participants this year if you’d rather try something new!
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
Chicago Public Schools’ proposed 2023-24 calendar is out
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period closing next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. They can use this Google form to submit feedback. The calendar will go to the school board...
Daily Northwestern
D65 projects declining enrollment for next 5 years
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 released predictions in a Tuesday memo showing student enrollment will likely continue declining. “As we have seen in the past five years, enrollment projections are trending down districtwide and will continue to do so in the next five years,” Sarita Smith, the district manager of student assignments, wrote in the memo.
Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
Chicago magazine
There Are No Hills in Orland Hills
To look at the names of the towns, cities, and villages on a map of the Chicago area, you would get the impression that our city is surrounded by some of the greatest geographical diversity on the North American continent: heights, hills, ridges, woods, forests, brooks, meadows, groves, dales, glens, mountains, springs, and islands. It turns out that this is not the case at all. We recently made phone calls to nearly a dozen suburbs, and discovered that all of them are falsely advertising their natural features. There are no hills in Orland Hills. Mount Prospect is not a mountain. Blue Island is not surrounded by water. The people who named these places are all a bunch of liars. Here are the transcripts of our conversations with hapless suburban secretaries who had to waste a minute of their Tuesday afternoons responding to our snarky crank calls, just so we could prove that every one of their towns is busted.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chicago Public Schools cuts ribbon on new NW Side school
Chicago Public Schools officially cut the ribbon on a new school on the Northwest Side Tuesday.
Burger Joint in Illinois Makes List of Best Fries in the U.S.
Let's be honest, one of the best side dishes to have with a meal is french fries. To be able to find ONE restaurant with the best fries seems to be impossible, but one website claims they have found it. Eat This Not That claims that they have the best...
