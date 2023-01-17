ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fort Morgan Times

Regional unemployment continues downward push

DENVER — Jobless rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado ticked down in December, further evidence of the regions’ economic comeback from the COVID-19 downturn. Statewide, the December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.3%. The Colorado figure has fluctuated only slightly...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado’s job market steps into 2023 on solid footing

Colorado’s economy charged forward undeterred last month, with the state’s unemployment rate falling and hiring staying firm as the year came to a close, according to a monthly update from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% in December from 3.5%...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Aerospace startup chooses Colorado over Florida for headquarters

A company that is developing an orbital platform to manufacture products in space or recycle space debris has chosen Colorado as its headquarters. State officials said Thursday that startup ThinkOrbital also considered Florida for its headquarters. The company, which has 11 employees, will initially focus on research and development and expects to create 60 new jobs at an average wage of $80,433.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Weather: Snowstorm trekking into southeast Colorado, some northeast areas

After a significant snowstorm hit northeast Colorado earlier this week, the southeast corner of the state is now under a winter storm warning as a storm approaches Friday. The National Weather Service is not counting Fort Morgan and some areas of Northeast Colorado out for more snow. Fort Morgan is...
COLORADO STATE

