Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
alachuacounty.us
Turkey Creek Preserve Nature Hike
The Alachua County Land Conservation Program invites the public to join staff and special guest Michael Drummond on a Nature Hike at Turkey Creek Preserve (6300 NW 93rd Avenue, Alachua) on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 8 a.m. Visitors will experience a guided hike with opportunities to learn about plants,...
alachuacounty.us
New Restrooms at Lake Alto Park
The Alachua County Parks and Open Space Department is proud to announce the long-anticipating opening of its new restrooms at Lake Alto Park (17800 N.E. 134th Place, Waldo). The new restrooms are precast concrete “dry” restrooms that sit atop two concrete holding tanks with a built-in ventilation system, thereby conserving water and electricity. The unit weighs approximately 55,000 lbs. and is fully ADA compliant, providing two individual restrooms with storage space between.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
WCJB
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
WCJB
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County
MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs held this past weekend in Trenton
TRENTON — The Sixth Annual Raid of Otter Springs took place this past weekend at Otter Springs Park & Campground. The event brought a whole new perspective to the land. All proceeds from the reenactment went to the Camp Valor project. It was amazing to see what was used in the war verses what it is used now. The soldiers reenacted the Clay Landing of 1865 between the North and the South. They could be seen with their tents and campsites set up to throw you back in time, even the vendors, as well. From blacksmithing to their fine apparel and also some food.
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
WCJB
University of Florida hosts Spring 2023 Career Showcase for students and alumni
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is hosting its Spring 2023 Career Showcase Tuesday and Wednesday. The event is being held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. It gives students a chance to explore future career paths through internships...
WCJB
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
WCJB
From Bo Diddley Plaza to Citizen’s Field: Gainesville’s annual MLK Day parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight days of Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance events culminated with three successive events. The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida held its Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Monday morning. The event annually takes place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Garden located in front of City Hall.
villages-news.com
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea
In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
WCJB
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
WCJB
Mayor Ward reverses course, Gainesville Commission pay raise moving forward
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite public outcry and a repeal motion, most Gainesville city commissioners and the mayor want to nearly double their salary. At Thursday’s city meeting, the commission voted to continue to move forward with an ordinance voted on in December to set a pay scale similar to that of county commissioners. This comes after newly elected commissioner Ed Book motioned to repeal the ordinance. It was seconded by Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker but got no other “yes” votes from commissioners or the mayor.
Citrus County Chronicle
Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed
WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
Local doctor enters crowded Florida House District 24 race
After announcing his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 24 seat, Dr. Stephen Pyles said he wants to “put a doctor in the House.”. Pyles is a longtime Marion County resident who specializes in pain management at the Pain Treatment Centers in Ocala. He is one of several candidates running in a special election for the vacant House seat.
floridainsider.com
State attorney from Central Florida creates new task force focused on animal cruelty
Animal cruelty – Dog chained to pole — Courtesy: Shutterstock — DreamHack. With the help of a brand-new task force covering three Central Florida counties, a state attorney is bringing justice to the victims of animal abuse. The zeal of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus, according to...
WCJB
Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
WCJB
UF hosts Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history at UF on Tuesday. It is the second event in the 2023 Challenging Racism Public Program series. The task force is composed of UF faculty, students, staff, administrators, and alumni.
