"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
WTVCFOX
Urban Air employee accused of propositioning woman's underage daughter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A mother tells us an Urban Air employee got her daughter alone, and now there is an active police search for him. "As a parent, me and my children do not feel safe coming back here," an anonymous parent told us. The mother, who didn’t want...
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WTVCFOX
Affidavit: Man steals vehicle with toddler inside, crashes it Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle that had a sleeping toddler inside, falling asleep, and crashing it, an affidavit reveals. Tuesday the affidavit says police found a 1995 Red GMC Sierra at 1227 Main Street:. The GMC was reported as stolen in...
WTVCFOX
Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday
Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
WTVCFOX
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
WTVCFOX
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: We obtained the mug shots of the two suspects who lead Collegedale and Hamilton County deputies on a high speed chase. The driver is Matthew Higdon; and the passenger is Heather Profitt. It is unknown if they live in or are from the local area.
WTVCFOX
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
WTVCFOX
Driver shortage at First Student leads to 241 uncovered bus routes as contract looms
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s something that most parents would like to be easy: getting your child home from school. But according to recent documents we obtained from Hamilton County Schools, we discovered that over 200 first student bus routes were incomplete since October. A problem for HCS...
WTVCFOX
Missing Catoosa County man found dead, sheriff's office says
The Catoosa County Sherriff's office has located Hunter White. The office says White was deceased when he was found. White went missing on New Year's Day 2023. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in searching for a missing man. Hunter Brent Kelly White was last seen on...
WTVCFOX
Childhood obesity on the rise in Tennessee, nation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics says the era of “watchful waiting” is over. That's according to guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. That means that doctors can prescribe...
WTVCFOX
High School Hoops! Red Bank vs East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Game four is here! This week High School Hoops is heading to East Hamilton to watch the Hurricanes take on the Red Bank Lions!. Watch this Friday at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
WTVCFOX
Opposing reproductive rights groups protest at Coolidge Park Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reproductive health remains a contentious topic in the US almost six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark decision which ruled that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to choose to have an abortion. This Sunday the debate...
