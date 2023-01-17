ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday

Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
WTVCFOX

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Missing Catoosa County man found dead, sheriff's office says

The Catoosa County Sherriff's office has located Hunter White. The office says White was deceased when he was found. White went missing on New Year's Day 2023. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in searching for a missing man. Hunter Brent Kelly White was last seen on...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Childhood obesity on the rise in Tennessee, nation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics says the era of “watchful waiting” is over. That's according to guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. That means that doctors can prescribe...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

High School Hoops! Red Bank vs East Hamilton

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Game four is here! This week High School Hoops is heading to East Hamilton to watch the Hurricanes take on the Red Bank Lions!. Watch this Friday at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
RED BANK, TN
WTVCFOX

Opposing reproductive rights groups protest at Coolidge Park Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reproductive health remains a contentious topic in the US almost six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark decision which ruled that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to choose to have an abortion. This Sunday the debate...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

