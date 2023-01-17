Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Kendrick Sweeps Girls and Boys Basketball Games against Deary
The Kendrick Tigers girls and boys basketball teams defeated the Deary Mustangs. The girls with a final score of 47-28, and the boys 74-31. Gianna Cefalu takes you through the highlights from both games.
Hartselle Enquirer
Girls basketball: Priceville splits area games with East Lawrence, Good Hope
The Priceville Lady Bulldogs split area games with East Lawrence and Good Hope to close out their regular season area play. Priceville finished second to Good Hope in their area. Danville and Falkville also picked up area wins last week. Tuesday. Priceville 74, East Lawrence 36. The Lady Bulldogs improved...
PREP BASKETBALL: Fairview earns 79-57 win over West Blocton
FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies hosted the West Blocton Tigers for a Wednesday night hoops matchup and after getting off to a strong start, the Aggies kept things rolling in the second half to pull away and collect a 79-57 win over the Tigers. Antonio Gambrill hit Fairview’s first basket of the game, then Kobe Payne drilled a three from the right wing, and Cade Yeager added a layup to give the Aggies a quick 7-0 lead. West Blocton knocked down a three for their first basket of the game, but Bryson Fletcher drilled a trey from the right wing, then Cylas...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell sweeps varsity matchups with West Iredell
North Iredell’s boys basketball team came out of the gates on fire Tuesday night, jumping out to a 16-0 lead and holding off a pesky West Iredell team on its way to a 76-54 conference win. The Raiders (10-7, 3-4) rolled out an unconventional starting lineup after Beckham Tharpe...
Comments / 0