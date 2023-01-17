ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Girls basketball: Priceville splits area games with East Lawrence, Good Hope

The Priceville Lady Bulldogs split area games with East Lawrence and Good Hope to close out their regular season area play. Priceville finished second to Good Hope in their area. Danville and Falkville also picked up area wins last week. Tuesday. Priceville 74, East Lawrence 36. The Lady Bulldogs improved...
TRINITY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Fairview earns 79-57 win over West Blocton

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies hosted the West Blocton Tigers for a Wednesday night hoops matchup and after getting off to a strong start, the Aggies kept things rolling in the second half to pull away and collect a 79-57 win over the Tigers. Antonio Gambrill hit Fairview’s first basket of the game, then Kobe Payne drilled a three from the right wing, and Cade Yeager added a layup to give the Aggies a quick 7-0 lead. West Blocton knocked down a three for their first basket of the game, but Bryson Fletcher drilled a trey from the right wing, then Cylas...
WEST BLOCTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy