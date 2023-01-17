FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies hosted the West Blocton Tigers for a Wednesday night hoops matchup and after getting off to a strong start, the Aggies kept things rolling in the second half to pull away and collect a 79-57 win over the Tigers. Antonio Gambrill hit Fairview’s first basket of the game, then Kobe Payne drilled a three from the right wing, and Cade Yeager added a layup to give the Aggies a quick 7-0 lead. West Blocton knocked down a three for their first basket of the game, but Bryson Fletcher drilled a trey from the right wing, then Cylas...

