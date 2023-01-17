Read full article on original website
Related
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
Here's What Elon Musk Really Thinks About Climate Change
While the Tesla CEO strongly believes in global warming, he's had more controversial views on combating the crisis.
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s World Economic Forum Vow Has Critics Saying The Same Thing
Critics on Twitter taunted the far-right lawmaker over her promise to shun the Davos elites.
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Futurism
Elon Musk Now Denies That His Family's Emerald Mine Existed, In Spite of Previously Bragging About It
Elon Musk is denying claims that his family owned an emerald mine, even though he was bragging about it less than a decade ago. "The fake emerald mine thing is so annoying (sigh)," Musk tweeted over the weekend. "Like where exactly is this thing anyway!?" As many pointed out, the...
Larry Kudlow: If John Kerry would keep his yap shut, we would all be in better shape
Larry Kudlow slams U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's climate change speech at the Davos WEF and the Biden admin's green energy push, while also discussing the accomplishments and impacts of the Gilded Age on 'Kudlow.'
Ars Technica
With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great
The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
thestockdork.com
Elon Musk Breaks World Record, But He Probably Wishes He Didn’t
Elon Musk, the South-African born businessman and current CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, has etched his name into the Guinness World Records. But this is not the record Musk would have been aiming for – Musk now holds the record for the largest personal financial loss in history.
European official predicts US could soon have 'illegal hate speech' laws, raising eyebrows
A European Commission official predicted this week at a Davos "disinformation" panel that hate crime laws could soon be coming to the United States.
John Kerry applauds fellow Davos attendees as 'extraterrestrial' for wanting to save the planet
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry commended World Economic Forum attendees on Tuesday, saying their efforts to combat climate change were "almost extraterrestrial."
TUCKER CARLSON: World Economic Forum exists to 'destroy national economies'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson shares his thoughts on the World Economic Forum on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions
A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. "And his lies cost regular people like Glen Littleton to lose millions and millions of dollars," Porritt added in opening remarks.
Former New York Times editor bashes paper for presence at Davos: 'Corrupt circle-jerk'
Jill Abramson, a former NY Times editor, criticized the paper for its presence at the World Economic Forum, arguing coverage was a "sweetener" for CEOs in attendance.
As elites gather in Davos, conspiracy theories gain traction online
When some of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures gathered at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting last year, sessions on climate change drew high-level discussions on topics such as carbon financing and sustainable food systems. But an entirely different narrative played out on the internet, where social media...
The Davos conundrum: The not-so-turbulent twenties
Much of the high-level discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year centers on the sense that there is a uniquely ominous moment afoot, both in global economics and geopolitics. The WEF released a report that dubbed the decade as the "turbulent twenties" and the "age of the...
Elon Musk Is Obsessed With His New Target
The billionaire entrepreneur doubles down on his criticism and mockery of the World Economic Forum.
Comments / 0