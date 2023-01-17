ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great

The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
thestockdork.com

Elon Musk Breaks World Record, But He Probably Wishes He Didn’t

Elon Musk, the South-African born businessman and current CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, has etched his name into the Guinness World Records. But this is not the record Musk would have been aiming for – Musk now holds the record for the largest personal financial loss in history.
AFP

Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions

A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. "And his lies cost regular people like Glen Littleton to lose millions and millions of dollars," Porritt added in opening remarks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

As elites gather in Davos, conspiracy theories gain traction online

When some of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures gathered at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting last year, sessions on climate change drew high-level discussions on topics such as carbon financing and sustainable food systems. But an entirely different narrative played out on the internet, where social media...
Axios

The Davos conundrum: The not-so-turbulent twenties

Much of the high-level discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year centers on the sense that there is a uniquely ominous moment afoot, both in global economics and geopolitics. The WEF released a report that dubbed the decade as the "turbulent twenties" and the "age of the...

