JFS reminds parents of text alerts for child support payments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is reminding everyone of a convenient tool that is available to stay informed about child support payments.

By signing into the Child Support Customer Service Web Portal , you can access notifications and have child support payment updates sent to your mobile device.

You can access the portal as a website or a mobile application through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

You can also see on-demand case information, get notifications when payments are sent to you, view personal contact information, get notified when information is missing and needs to be updated, and send messages and documents to your local office.

