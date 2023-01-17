ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Two people hit by car during fight over west side car burglary

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One woman suspected of breaking into a car is in the hospital after she was hit by another car. Police in San Antonio say the woman was confronted by the owner of a car broken into Sunday night, and the fight that followed landed both the suspect and the owner in the street in the 4200 block of Culebra Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people

SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

