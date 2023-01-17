Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Get Your Hands on Delicious Girl Scout Cookies Starting tomorrow in San Antonio!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect dies after being shot during gun battle with police officers at West Side Motel 6
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot by officers after allegedly firing on them first at a West Side motel. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Motel 6 off Marbach Road near Loop 410. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the department's...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
news4sanantonio.com
Police release body-cam footage of officer involved shooting of suspect with BB gun
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, January 4th, a suspect pointed a gun at officers when police were investigating a suspicious call from someone near a motel. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Culebra Road on San Antonio's North Side.
KTSA
Two people hit by car during fight over west side car burglary
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One woman suspected of breaking into a car is in the hospital after she was hit by another car. Police in San Antonio say the woman was confronted by the owner of a car broken into Sunday night, and the fight that followed landed both the suspect and the owner in the street in the 4200 block of Culebra Road.
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify 33-year-old man found dead on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner’s office have identified the man who was found dead on the Southeast Side. The incident happened on Saturday evening on Vista Road near Chickering Avenue. When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man named Walter Hill-- with a gunshot wound to his head.
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating after man fires several shots into West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting after a man fired several rounds into a West Side apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to a shooting at 6600 W Commerce Rd., at around 9 a.m. Police say various residents reported that...
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect accused of killing 27-year-old woman while riding in vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person responsible for fatally shooting a 27-year-old woman back in December. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. Police say...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
KSAT 12
17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
KSAT 12
Drug-filled diapers found in traffic stop on South Side, BCSO says; 4 people arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a drug bust including a woman who had heroin-filled diapers under her shirt. BCSO said the investigation started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.
KENS 5
Reward being offered for information leading to arrest following deadly hit-and-run
The crash happened in east San Antonio. The driver took off after hitting and killing the man.
news4sanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being shot while mowing lawn on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after two suspects opened fire and shot him while he mowed his lawn on the East Side Saturday evening, according to police. At around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 Block of Ohio for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
news4sanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
KSAT 12
Family demands justice after two 19-year-olds found dead at NE Side hotel
Family members are mourning the loss of their loved one just days after his body was found in a hotel room on the Northeast Side. San Antonio police said a housekeeper found the two 19-year-olds on Tuesday at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
news4sanantonio.com
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
Comments / 0