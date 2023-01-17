Read full article on original website
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Cell migration, or how cells move in the body, is essential to both normal body function and disease progression. Cell movement is what allows body parts to grow in the right place during early development, wounds to heal and tumors to become metastatic.
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
MedicalXpress
Gastroesophageal reflux disease causally linked to lung cancer
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach to examine the causal relationship between GERD and lung cancer. Independent single nucleotide polymorphisms that were highly linked to GERD were identified in a sample of 129,080 GERD patients. Data from genome-wide association studies were used to assess outcomes for lung cancer, including squamous cell lung cancer (LUSC) and lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) in 11,348 patients. To examine the potential causative association between GERD and risk for lung cancer, three MR statistical techniques were used.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID study: Blood values indicate reprogramming of immune cells
The underlying mechanisms of long COVID are not yet fully understood. Molecular clues to different subgroups of long COVID have now been provided by a research group at University Medicine Halle. When symptoms persist: After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, many people suffer from a secondary disease called long COVID...
Medical News Today
Melanoma: Newly-identified protein contributes to skin cancer spread
Researchers studied melanoma tumor cells to better understand how these cells are able to migrate through physically dense tissues and spread throughout the body. They discovered a nuclear membrane protein called LAP1 that enables melanoma cells to change the shape of their large and stiff nucleus, thus permitting the tumor cell to migrate through confined spaces.
Phys.org
How antioxidants produced by mitochondria reach the cell surface to protect against death
Antioxidants are often advertised as a cure-all in nutrition and offered as dietary supplements. However, our body also produces such radical scavengers itself, one of which is coenzyme Q. Now researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging have discovered how the substance, which is produced in our mitochondria, reaches the cell surface and protects our cells from dying.
MedicalXpress
Investigational drug may combat brain tumors by targeting cancer cells' fat production
Because glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and lethal brain cancer, is resistant to conventional therapies, investigators are searching for characteristics of glioblastoma cells that could point to promising drug targets. One such characteristic is the cells' reliance on what's called de novo lipid synthesis—or the conversion of carbohydrates to fats—to support...
spectrumnews.org
Mutations in autism-linked gene cause membrane mischief
The neuronal membrane is a dynamic place. It continually shifts its shape, bulging outward to sprout antenna that guide cell movement or branches that connect with other neurons, in a process orchestrated by membrane-remodeling proteins. TAOK1, a gene strongly linked to autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions, helps to mold the...
curetoday.com
‘Getting Close’ To Making Stem, Bone Marrow Transplants Safer for Patients With Blood Cancer
Patients with blood cancer may develop serious infections after transplants, but a T-cell therapy may improve symptoms and side effects. Posoleucel, an off-the-shelf T-cell therapy, was deemed feasible, tolerable and effective for the treatment of infections following a hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), according to recent study results. An HCT, also...
MedicalXpress
Alterations in mitochondrial dynamics may cause inflammation and muscular atrophy
Mitochondria are essential cellular components that act as powerhouses. The fusion of two or more mitochondria, and the fission of a mitochondrion into two units are common phenomena known as "mitochondrial dynamics" and both processes are necessary for the proper functioning of these structures, as well as of the cell itself.
Phys.org
Blood stem cells found to not be in charge in an emergency
As long as we are healthy, our body keeps the number of blood and immune cells largely constant. However, any infection or other disorder that increases cell consumption results in cell loss, which must be replaced as quickly as possible to keep the immune system fully functional. During embryonic development,...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify therapeutic targets to overcome radioresistance of brain cancer cells
Post-surgical radiotherapy and temozolomide, a chemotherapeutic drug, targeting post-cell division is the current standard of care for glioblastoma (GBM)—the most prevalent and lethal primary tumor of the central nervous system. An aggressive form of brain tumor, GBM is highly resistant to current therapies with high mortality and frequent recurrence.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify how HIV/hepatitis drug harms the kidneys
A first-of-its-kind study identifies mechanisms that explain how a drug commonly used to treat HIV and hepatitis causes kidney disease and kidney injury. The study is published ahead of print in Function. Drug toxicity—harmful effects from medications that harm the body's organs—is a common cause of kidney disease and causes...
Gut Microbiome May Play Role in Irritable Bowel Syndrome
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers believe they have found a link between lower bacterial diversity in the intestine's microbiome and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Normally, “more than 10,000 species of microorganism live in the human intestine,” noted study co-author Dr. Jung Ok Shim, a professor of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition at Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul. To study this, the investigators combined their own...
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
MedicalXpress
Cancer biology: Some cancer cells can lose their capability to migrate
Cancer cells have developed multiple mechanisms to thrive. One example, derived from age-old theories of evolution, is positive selection i.e., the propensity of cells with favorable cancer mutations to flourish. However, the role of negative selection—the process of foregoing cells with disadvantageous mutations—has not been clearly linked with cancer. Now, a team led by Masanobu Oshima at Kanazawa University has revealed the potential involvement of negative selection in intestinal tumors.
MedicalXpress
Stress-tolerant cells shown to drive tumor initiation in pancreatic cancer
Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have discovered a molecular pathway critical to the initiation of pancreatic tumors. The mechanism could also contribute to the disease's high resistance to chemotherapy and its propensity for metastasis. The study, published on January 16, 2023, in Nature Cell Biology,...
