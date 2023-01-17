Read full article on original website
fisherstigersathletics.com
Boys Basketball: Fishers Beats Carroll, Led by Hall and Kirby
Fishers captured a much needed win with a 50-44 win over Ft. Wayne Carroll Tuesday night. The Tigers entered Tuesday’s game with Carroll struggling, dropping five of their last seven games. To go along with the recent tough stretch, Fishers was short handed with Jalen Haralson, Millen McCartney and Nathan Baker sidelined due to injury, and Parker Perdue dealing with a sprained ankle.
WISH-TV
Freshman Fletcher Loyer already breaking records for No. 3 Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers are rolling with an 17-1 start to the season thanks in part to the sharp shooting from freshman Fletcher Loyer. “He’s a killer. Everybody sees it,” Purdue point guard Braden Smith said. Loyer added two more honors...
SportsGrid
Betting Insights: Purdue's National Championship Odds
The Boilermakers continue to state their claim as one of the top programs in college basketball as they are putting together yet another elite season in West Lafayette. At 17-1, there is a case to be made that Purdue is the best team in the country. With their dominance carrying...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue to reportedly hire MAC assistant, former Boilermaker as new running backs coach
Ryan Walters continues to fill out his new staff at Purdue, and he’s reportedly set to hire a former Boilermaker. Lamar Conard, the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Miami (Ohio), will join the Purdue staff, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported. Conard is a former Purdue starting defensive back and has been at Miami (Ohio) the last 5 seasons.
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
wyrz.org
HMD Motorsports Expanding Headquarters to Former Brownsburg Marsh Building
HMD Motorsports, the 2021 Team Champions and 2022 Driver Champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, has announced that the team will expand its motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana. The team intends to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., also known as the former Marsh.
bcdemocrat.com
‘It paid off’: Local man wins gold in global welding competition
A Brown County man traveled across the Pacific Ocean last month to show his skill in a welding competition. Local Shawn Dickmeyer traveled to Takahama, Japan in December to compete in the Toyota Material Handling Group (TMHG) Global Skills Competition, an annual international competition held by the Toyota group. In...
WRBI Radio
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Look back: Market Square Arena implosion
INDIANAPOLIS — Before the days of Lucas Oil Stadium, Market Square Arena was a hallmark of Indianapolis' skyline. For 25 years, the massive white dome downtown provided a backdrop for some memorable moments. It oversaw Michael Jordan’s return from retirement and hockey star Wayne Gretzky’s first personal goal. The...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
New and coming-soon businesses to Indianapolis, IN
As Indy continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
WISH-TV
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
After In-N-Out made the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, "What about us?"
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
WLFI.com
'Oh, another one': Purdue student reacts to IU student stabbing
56-year-old Billie Davis has been charged with attempted murder in the case. Police said she admitted stabbing the student, an 18-year-old woman from Carmel, in the head multiple times.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
