nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
nbc15.com
Complaint: 16-year-old accused of attempted homicide in stabbing of 14-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted homicide after being accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy in the heart, according to a criminal complaint released Thursday. The 16-year-old suspect is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon. The teen did...
nbc15.com
MPD: Tracks in the snow show burglary suspect went car-to-car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison police officers followed the tracks left in the newly fallen snow to discover whoever was involved in an overnight burglary had been going from parked car to parked car, checking their doors. The snow had been falling for a few hours by the time...
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police arrested the girl. Despite charges being initially filed in adult court, News...
nbc15.com
$25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office
According to a 2022 report, the National Retail Federation found more than 60% of consumers are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact. The decades-long battle over the future of the Dane Co. jail consolidation project will hit a crossroads Thursday night. New witness testimony Thursday in...
nbc15.com
MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire...
Two television sets reported stolen from Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman returned home from a trip to find two of her television sets missing. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way on Monday around 9:30 a.m. A woman reported that she left town for the weekend and when she returned she found her apartment had been entered. Two television...
Madison police say cocaine in coffee cup led to arrest
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man on Friday after they said cocaine was found in a coffee cup inside his vehicle. Officers patrolling the city’s east side reportedly saw two occupied vehicles parked outside a restaurant in the 4800 block of East Washington Ave. for an extended period of time. A K-9 team examined the vehicles and...
nbc15.com
MPD: Fitchburg man arrested after cocaine found in coffee cup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A search of two vehicles that were sitting outside a Madison restaurant for a while Friday afternoon landed a Fitchburg man in jail once officers took a look in his coffee cup. The Madison Police Department reported on Tuesday that one of its officers, who...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
nbc15.com
Police arrest allegedly armed man who caused disturbance at Madison Wendy’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say “an upset customer” was arrested last week at a Madison Wendy’s restaurant after allegedly being spotted with a gun. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the fast-food restaurant on Gammon Road, after employees reported seeing the gun on the suspect who was allegedly causing a disturbance, according to an incident report.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
nbc15.com
Police investigating death of infant on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An infant died after being found unresponsive last week at a home on Madison’s west side, police reported Wednesday. According to Madison Police Department, officers were called around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the home on Welton Drive. MPD officers and Madison Fire...
nbc15.com
Third day of testimony in Randle El trial includes medical examiner, victims’ loved ones
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trial of a man accused of killing two women in 2020 in Janesville resumed Thursday with doctors and more family members of the victims testifying. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two first-degree homicide counts, among other charges, in the 2020 killings of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory. The former UW-Madison football player’s trial is expected to last two weeks, the Rock Co. Circuit Court schedule shows.
nbc15.com
MPD: One injured after stabbing on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a stabbing on Madison’s north side, police stated. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said that officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. Police said the victim was taken...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. sheriff stands alongside three predecessors in plea for new jail
A Stoughton senior center is addressing its growing population with a special fundraiser. A conservative law group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is violating public records law. Suspect pleads not guilty to stabbing teen, running her over. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
