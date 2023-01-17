Read full article on original website
NME
‘Danger Zone’ icon Kenny Loggins announces farewell tour: “This is it”
Kenny Loggins has announced a farewell tour for 2023. The ‘This Is It’ tour will see the musician, famous for his hit song ‘Danger Zone’, tour the US extensively across 2023. In a statement, Loggins said: “I don’t see this as the end of my professional...
NME
The Black Dahlia Murder announce first tour since death of frontman Trevor Strnad
The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the death of their frontman Trevor Strnad. Strnad passed away in May 2022 at the age of 41. No cause of death was revealed, but the band shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline alongside their statement announcing his passing.
The FADER
100 gecs announce North American tour dates with Machine Girl
100 gecs will embark on an extensive tour of North America this spring in support of their second studio album, 10,000 gecs, due out March 17. The dates begin after a handful of shows in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on April 4 in San Jose, California. The experimental pop duo will perform for two months straight across the United States and Canada with Machine Girl opening. Artist pre-sale for the shows begins on January 25 with a general sale on January 27. See all of the band’s announced tour dates below.
NME
Madonna announces huge 40th anniversary tour, including London show
Madonna has announced a huge 40th anniversary tour, including a show The O2 in London – tickets will be available here. The Queen Of Pop, who released her self-titled debut album in 1983, is due to hit the road for the 35-city ‘Celebration Tour’ in July. “I...
Madonna adds second date on Las Vegas tour stop
Global icon Madonna will celebrate her 40-year career with the 2023 Celebration Tour, which now includes two nights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Kreator and Sepultura Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour
Kreator and Sepultura are joining forces for the “Klash of the Titans” 2023 North American co-headlining tour. The thrash pioneers will be supported by Death Angel and Spirit World on the month-long run. Dates kick off May 12th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and run through June 10th in New York City.
Destroyer Announces Solo U.S. Tour
Destroyer has announced a solo U.S. tour. The trek will take place this spring and will find Dan Bejar performing stripped-down takes from his latest album under the moniker, last year’s Labyrinthitis. Find the complete list of tour dates below. The 13-date tour begins on April 28 in Milwaukee,...
Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Go On Sale This Friday
Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. This greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour– featuring “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday, January 20 but Citi card members get access to the presale starting today through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates
Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”. Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden,...
Stereogum
Andy Shauf – “Telephone”
Next month, Andy Shauf returns with a new album, Norm. We’ve heard lead single “Wasted On You” and “Catch Your Eye,” and today Shauf is sharing “Telephone,” which comes with a whimsical animated video, courtesy of Chad VanGaalen. Over heartfelt synths and a slow-beating drum, Shauf sings yearningly about wanting to connect with someone (despite hating talking on the phone — that’s how you know it’s real, right?): “I want to hear your voice/ Reaching late into the night,” Shauf confesses.
Madonna announces dates for 2023 world tour: ‘Four decades of mega hits’
Madonna is coming! The legendary singer has officially announced dates for her new tour, which starts July 15 and includes some special guests, highlighting the best moments of her successful career, and makes a direct reference to New York City, as it was where her music career...
musictimes.com
Zach Bryan Pushes Through 'Burn. Burn, Burn Tour' Without Ticketmaster: Dates, Tickets, and More
Zach Bryan is going on his "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour" amid his feud with Ticketmaster-will he be able to pull it off?. The country star is determined to prove to his haters as well as Ticketmaster that he can go on tour without the help of the ticketing giant, and even unveiled his "new ticketing strategy."
The Return of RBD: Beloved Mexican Pop Group Announces Massive Tour
Almost 20 years ago, the members of RBD came together for the first time on the Mexican telenovela Rebelde. Quickly, the series — which followed teens who formed a band at a fictional private school — became a household staple, propelling the group’s members to make the show’s band a real thing. RBD eventually became a sensation and a pop culture staple for many Latinos. On Thursday, 15 years after RBD went on hiatus, the beloved Mexican pop group announced that they’re officially heading on a stadium and arena tour this fall, energizing longtime fans and new generations who discovered RBD after...
How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s 2023 Tour
Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration are guaranteed to follow quickly after the final itinerary has been revealed. Get tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” here, and read more details about the global trek below....
Metallica’s Fourth and Final Vinyl Club 2.0 Release Is Here
Members of Metallica's Vinyl Club received a message on Tuesday, Jan. 17, letting them know that the fourth—and final—release of the club will begin shipping soon. According to the email, the record should start to land on doorsteps and front porches in the next couple of weeks. This...
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Zach Bryan Announces The ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ With Incredible ’90s Infomercial Starring Theo Von
ALL MY HOMIES HATE TICKETMASTER. Zach Bryan, a true man of the people, just announced his 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn tour, and as promised, he’s fighting the good fight to give fans a chance at fairly priced tickets through a private ticket vendor. I think we’ve all heard about the insanity going on over at large ticketing companies, which swept headlines across the country in the wake of the Taylor Swift fiasco, and Zach promised fans he would find a […] The post Zach Bryan Announces The ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ With Incredible ’90s Infomercial Starring Theo Von first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Another Attempt to Kayak the Deadly Tasman Sea
Another attempt is underway to kayak across the Tasman Sea from Australia to New Zealand. According to an Instagram post from Justin Jones — the first person, along with partner James Castrission, to paddle the 2,000km — Richard Barnes is 700km and 30 days into his attempt.
