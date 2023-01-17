ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NME

The Black Dahlia Murder announce first tour since death of frontman Trevor Strnad

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the death of their frontman Trevor Strnad. Strnad passed away in May 2022 at the age of 41. No cause of death was revealed, but the band shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline alongside their statement announcing his passing.
The FADER

100 gecs announce North American tour dates with Machine Girl

100 gecs will embark on an extensive tour of North America this spring in support of their second studio album, 10,000 gecs, due out March 17. The dates begin after a handful of shows in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on April 4 in San Jose, California. The experimental pop duo will perform for two months straight across the United States and Canada with Machine Girl opening. Artist pre-sale for the shows begins on January 25 with a general sale on January 27. See all of the band’s announced tour dates below.
Pitchfork

Destroyer Announces Solo U.S. Tour

Destroyer has announced a solo U.S. tour. The trek will take place this spring and will find Dan Bejar performing stripped-down takes from his latest album under the moniker, last year’s Labyrinthitis. Find the complete list of tour dates below. The 13-date tour begins on April 28 in Milwaukee,...
Secret Chicago

Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Go On Sale This Friday

Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. This greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour– featuring “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday,  January 20 but Citi card members get access to the presale starting today through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Stereogum

Andy Shauf – “Telephone”

Next month, Andy Shauf returns with a new album, Norm. We’ve heard lead single “Wasted On You” and “Catch Your Eye,” and today Shauf is sharing “Telephone,” which comes with a whimsical animated video, courtesy of Chad VanGaalen. Over heartfelt synths and a slow-beating drum, Shauf sings yearningly about wanting to connect with someone (despite hating talking on the phone — that’s how you know it’s real, right?): “I want to hear your voice/ Reaching late into the night,” Shauf confesses.
Rolling Stone

The Return of RBD: Beloved Mexican Pop Group Announces Massive Tour

Almost 20 years ago, the members of RBD came together for the first time on the Mexican telenovela Rebelde. Quickly, the series — which followed teens who formed a band at a fictional private school — became a household staple, propelling the group’s members to make the show’s band a real thing. RBD eventually became a sensation and a pop culture staple for many Latinos. On Thursday, 15 years after RBD went on hiatus, the beloved Mexican pop group announced that they’re officially heading on a stadium and arena tour this fall, energizing longtime fans and new generations who discovered RBD after...
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s 2023 Tour

Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration are guaranteed to follow quickly after the final itinerary has been revealed. Get tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” here, and read more details about the global trek below....
Consequence

Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Announces The ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ With Incredible ’90s Infomercial Starring Theo Von

ALL MY HOMIES HATE TICKETMASTER. Zach Bryan, a true man of the people, just announced his 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn tour, and as promised, he’s fighting the good fight to give fans a chance at fairly priced tickets through a private ticket vendor. I think we’ve all heard about the insanity going on over at large ticketing companies, which swept headlines across the country in the wake of the Taylor Swift fiasco, and Zach promised fans he would find a […] The post Zach Bryan Announces The ‘Burn, Burn, Burn Tour’ With Incredible ’90s Infomercial Starring Theo Von first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ExplorersWeb

Another Attempt to Kayak the Deadly Tasman Sea

Another attempt is underway to kayak across the Tasman Sea from Australia to New Zealand. According to an Instagram post from Justin Jones — the first person, along with partner James Castrission, to paddle the 2,000km — Richard Barnes is 700km and 30 days into his attempt.

