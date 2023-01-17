One of 2022’s scariest horror movies emerges as a surprise viral hit, redeeming its budget 60 times over

Surely by now, it’s been well documented that 2022 was a monumental year for the ever-popular horror genre. Genre classics as far as the eye can see were generated this past year, with psychological thrillers like The Black Phone and Nope captivating the entirety of the catalog while slasher sensations like Scream (2022) and X effortlessly kept audiences on their toes. And if thrill-seeking aficionados had high hopes that 2022 would deliver, then fans will be over the moon to learn that 2023 has the potential to be even better.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO