27 First News
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
27 First News
Anthony Giampetro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony was born on June 9, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio. His parents were Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro, both deceased. Anthony was a graduate and President of East High School in 1938. He also was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1949, majoring in accounting. He received his CPA certificate in 1967.
27 First News
Michael Grant Hamilton, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, age 82 of Canfield, Ohio, died in Assumption Village in North Lima. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1940 to the late Grant Hamilton and the late Betty Jane (Post) Hamilton Ellis.
27 First News
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
27 First News
Scott Boserman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Boserman, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a long battle with kidney disease. Scott was born May 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael and Ghislaine (Rossignol) Boserman. He was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
27 First News
Nelson W. Schiavi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela. He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in...
27 First News
Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on June 6, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Phillips) Mather. Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Goshen...
27 First News
Claire Margaret Kachur, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Claire Margaret Kachur, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany Long Term Care in Canton, Ohio. Claire was born February 6, 1933, in Hartsgrove, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin and Veronica (Ferron) Lake. Claire graduated from Orwell High School in 1951.
27 First News
Robert Kester, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kester, 63 of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 15 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health E.R. Youngstown. Robert was born May 14, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of James Kester and Carol (Bell) Eckman and lived most of his life in this area. He graduated...
27 First News
Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, 61, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home, after being released from the hospital. Dorothy was born March 21, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard, Sr. and Nancy Cromer Ferry. Dorothy was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High...
27 First News
Thelma J. Chizmar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. Chizmar, 90, a lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown. Thelma was born June 23, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sherman and Genevieve...
27 First News
Allen L. Donley, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen L. Donley, 84, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Al was born June 8, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late Emmet and Alice Doyle Donley. Al was a graduate of Chaney High School and...
27 First News
Brenda Lee Harmon, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Lee Harmon, 64, of Canfield, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, with her husband by her side, at the Cleveland Clinic. Born June 5, 1958 in Salem, Ohio, Brenda was the daughter of Edward and Eloise (Wilson) Bartek. Brenda was a 1976 graduate...
27 First News
Lawrence J. McKenna, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. McKenna, 91 passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 15, at his home. Larry was born March 15, 1931, in Youngstown, a son of Lawrence and Marie Danko McKenna. He attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948. After graduation,...
27 First News
Gerald J. Arendas, Coitsville, Ohio
COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald J. Arendas, 76, of Coitsville, died Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 22, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Steve and Anna (Kocurek) Arendas and had been a lifelong area...
27 First News
Wendy D. Wayt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy D. Wayt, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born March 1, 1948, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late LaClair and the late Thelma (McIntyre) O’Neal. Wendy was a beautician, homemaker...
27 First News
Shannon Chelsea Rivera, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon C. Arnold-Rivera, age 28, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic due to a brief illness. She was born on March 15, 1994 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Michael J. Arnold and...
27 First News
Louise V. Ramun, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Louise V. Ramun, 98, of Poland, Ohio, transitioned to her heavenly home the morning of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Louise was born to Ethel (Gunny) Finch Mills and R.F. Finch in Youngstown, Ohio. During World War II, she worked as a crane operator at J&L...
27 First News
Jessica Marie Lauer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Marie Lauer, 40, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1982 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Dale William Lauer and Rebecca A. (Lindsay) Rein. Jessica was a 1999 graduate of Champion...
