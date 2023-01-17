CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

CAMPBELL, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO